BIPOC hair clinic

Barber Terrance Humphries, of Rutland, cuts a child’s hair at the BIPOC hair clinic in Rutland in June. The Rutland Area NAACP is hosting another hair clinic in Castleton on Sept. 4.

 Photo provided

It started last year when a young woman in the Bennington area reached out to the NAACP with an idea for mini hair clinics for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) kids in Vermont. Two were held, in Bennington and Rutland, and about a half dozen kids showed up for each.

It got the ball rolling and Mia Schultz, president of the Rutland Area NAACP, wanted to continue them. She reached out to La’Keiah Batista Sanchez, the health chair/event coordinator of Rutland’s NAACP chapter, who had previously coordinated several BIPOC COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.