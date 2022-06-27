A bird knocked out power to the Green Mountain Shopping Plaza on Saturday, according to Green Mountain Power.
The incident caused Hannaford Supermarket to shut down, and disrupted business to other stores off Route 7 at the southern end of the town, early Saturday afternoon.
A Hannaford employee barred customers from entering on Saturday, saying they were closed because a power surge had knocked out their registers and coolers.
At Dick's Sporting Goods, the power was on and customers were allowed in, but an employee warned people as they entered that the store they would be unable to take credit card payments.
Employees at other stores in the plaza also reported losing power.
However, all store managers who could be contacted on Monday referred questions to a remote corporate office. Hannaford confirmed via email that the store lost power at 1:25 p.m. and regained it at 2:55 p.m.
"The store reopened and resumed regular operations shortly thereafter," Hannaford Spokeswoman Caitlin Cortelyou wrote. "No product was lost as a result of the outage."
An email from Petco stated only a portion of that store lost power and that no animal habitats were threatened as a result.
GMP Spokeswoman Kristin Carlson said an underground transformer was damaged in an encounter with a bird.
"It didn't hit the underground transformer," Carlson said. "It hit where the underground cables attached to the overground cables on the pole. ... Crews were able to respond and quickly and safely restore power in about an hour and a half."
Carlson said the impacts appeared to be limited to the plaza.
At one time, animal electrocutions were the third-highest cause of power outages, with a home losing electricity if a bird or squirrel made simultaneous contact with a transformer and the wire leading into it. In the early 2000s, Central Vermont Public Service, which was since purchased by Green Mountain Power, began installing coverings to reduce the likelihood of such incidents.
Carlson did not have immediate access to data Monday, but the use of such coverings in an area with an active squirrel population was linked to cutting power outages in half. Carlson said animal guards are used extensively on transformers and inside substations.
"The outage occurred on what's called a cut-out," she said. "They are not typically used on a cut-out."
Carlson said the cut-out served its function by containing the outage.
"That could have taken out a large swath of the city," she said.
