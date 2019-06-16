LUDLOW — Heads held high, crimson and ivory gowns flowed gently in the cool June breeze as Black River sent their second-to-last class on its journey forth, to the tune of Ramin Djawadi’s "Game of Thrones" theme on Saturday.
Because, according to summa cum laude graduate Lukas DeArruda, there is “always time for one more race.”
The auditorium overflowed with bouquets of deep ruby and crisp white flowers as friends and family flocked the bleachers and rows of chairs in the Presidents’ auditorium to cheer on the 29 seniors about to receive their tickets on their “long way.”
A seven-person choir sang “When I’m Gone,” as graduates sat eagerly on stage gazing out onto their adoring audience, where fellow students and family members sat beaming in anticipation.
“You’re gonna miss me when I’m gone,” sang the students.
Instead of being honored for salutatorian or valedictorian status, students were instead honored summa or magna cum laude, as school consolidation per Act 46 had provided significant challenge for the Ludlow school in calculating just whose scores were higher proved to be its own conundrum.
But Talari Anderson said graduates regardless of their high school status, were destined for success and prosperity.
For his speech, DeArruda cited one of his favorite de-stressors —Mario Kart— as one of the ever-blooming wells of inspiration in his life and for his speech.
Like one of his favorite de-stressor games, DeArruda said life flowed in the same vein — there was always another victory to win, always another prize to claim, despite the many challenges life would present for the graduates who represented the second to last class of seniors Black River would ever send out diplomas.
Fellow graduate and former student Gillian (Trimbolli) Zettler, who graduated in 2000, first called to honor her former faculty and community, and urged her fellow classmates to take heart in their educational victory.
Having sprouted from Ludlow, Zettler said she expected those who graduated after her to hold the fire of Ludlow beside them, to carry the Presidents’ torch in their hearts, and to never let there roots wither in their respective battles.
For they are, and always will be, from Ludlow.
“You will make mistakes, lots of them,” Zettler said. “None of them need to define you.”
Zettler encouraged her fellow Black River Presidents to take heart in their collective community, to invest faith in each other, and embrace the family both unknown and not who have sacrificed in the name of their diploma and their future.
Zettler urged her fellow graduates not to let others drag their morale, that some might hope for their failure or de-rail their road, and heartened her fellow Presidents to always keep their head above the tide and their roots deep in Vermont’s green hills.
Because many who might offer advice would end up being the "cheap seats,” in life's arena, where fellow gladiators were needed, Zettler said.
Just like her mother, who supported her through her pregnancy in college, where a professor criticized her studies while her mother encouraged her forward to victory.
Zettler said the saving grace remained the people who kept faith in each other, and who inspired faith in her.
“Find people in your arena,” she urged. “The ones down on the floor with you … resilience is always, always, always a mark or strength."
