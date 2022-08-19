The new blacksmith shop at the Vermont State Fair is turning heads.

Jesse Savage, of Savage Forge, said he and his wife and fellow blacksmith, Carrie, were demonstrating their craft at the shop earlier this week. On Friday, they were headed to Pennsylvania where they teach at the Center for Metal Arts, but other local blacksmiths, Jon Pintello and Nate Whitehorn, were demonstrating in their place. On Saturday, the forge will have blacksmith, Judson Yaggy, working on some pieces.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.