The new blacksmith shop at the Vermont State Fair is turning heads.
Jesse Savage, of Savage Forge, said he and his wife and fellow blacksmith, Carrie, were demonstrating their craft at the shop earlier this week. On Friday, they were headed to Pennsylvania where they teach at the Center for Metal Arts, but other local blacksmiths, Jon Pintello and Nate Whitehorn, were demonstrating in their place. On Saturday, the forge will have blacksmith, Judson Yaggy, working on some pieces.
The blacksmith shop will be a permanent fixture at the fair, said Savage, thanks to the Vermont State Fair leadership — plus a donation of materials from Mac Equipment and Steel. “It’s just to educate the public on blacksmithing, so people and kids can see it and get exposed to it,” said Savage. “They’ve got a simple, old-timey set-up with an old forge, a hand-crank blower. You’re forging out of coal; it’s simple hand-forging stuff, no machinery or anything.”
Many people believe blacksmiths work solely on horseshoes, said Carrie Savage, though, in modern times this isn’t the case. At Savage Forge, they make a lot of tools, plant hangers and trinkets, she said.
“We do monuments for cemeteries,” she said. “If somebody wants something special at a cemetery, we can forge it.”
Jesse Savage said many Vermont farmers knew how to do basic forgings, and he enjoys talking about the craft with those people whenever they come by.
The sound of their hammers on hot iron brought many young people to the shop earlier this week, Carrie Savage said.
“Once the fire got going hot, and they started hearing the sound of the hammer hitting, it brought a lot of kids over,” she said. “We let them hold the sledgehammer and answered their questions. It was a lot of fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.