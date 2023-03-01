BRANDON — Marielle Blais is challenging incumbent Brian Coolidge for a three-year seat on the select board.
Blais has lived in town for more than 15 years. She grew up around Newport and attended the University of Vermont where she received a master’s degree in speech pathology. She’d go on to earn a master’s degree in English from the Middlebury Bread Loaf School of English, and had a teaching career in North Carolina and Virginia, until she came to teach in Vermont in 2001.
“Brandon was a town that had always appealed to me, and when I started looking for houses, I decided to buy in Brandon,” she said, adding that she wanted to live in a town that was small, but big enough for its own grocery store.
She’s retired now. Last year, she ran against Selectman Tim Guiles for his three-year seat, but didn’t win.
“What’s commonly said about retirement is you’re just as busy if not busier, and I find ... that is true for me,” she said. “The big difference is I have a lot more choice in what I do as a retired person.”
Most of her volunteer time is spent in politics, she said.
“I’m the vice chair of the Vermont Progressive Party, and I volunteer in a number of local and statewide organizations,” she said.
She has also volunteered at the Rutland County Humane Society, and is on the Brandon Energy Committee.
Diversity and representation on the board are important issues for her, as they were the last time she ran.
“I’ll come right out and say it, when women run, we get accused of playing the woman card. I’ve been thinking about this a lot. When women run, I think it generates a lot of interest, especially in a town that has a select board that is five white men,” she said. “And am I running because I’m a woman? Well, I mean, I can’t help that I am a woman. Women are under-represented and there’s a reason why there are programs like Emerge that help women learn about what it takes to run for office, and women need encouragement.”
She said she doesn’t think her gender is the only reason someone should vote for her, but representation on the board is important.
Her background has made her someone who thinks in terms of putting people first, she said.
“I don’t know that much about highways, I don’t know much about bridges, but what my skills are is that I have been in a number of positions and organizations either because I volunteered or because I was recruited, and I think I have good people skills,” she said.
Blais said she sees herself as someone who can change her mind on an issue.
Coolidge has lived in Brandon for his entire life, he said. His father was a local principal, his mother a teacher. He’s married to a teacher and his children went through the local school system.
He said he works about 60 hours a week at Phoenix Feeds, and has a house painting business on the side. For the past several years at Phoenix, he’s been making feed product but had been a driver for the company as well.
He’s been on the board for four and a half years.
“Ethan Swift got done part way through his term, and so that’s how I got a half year,” he said. “I applied and was appointed.”
He served on the board for the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce for more than a decade and is still active with the organization, he said.
He also volunteers at the Brandon Area Food Shelf.
“I do that every Sunday morning,” he said. “My mother did it, and when she passed, I just continued doing what she was doing. I’ve been doing that, well, just before she passed, I started doing it, and I’ve been doing that for close to four years.”
His work with the food shelf sees him going to Hannaford to collect food the store has donated, sorting it and delivering it to local families.
“I talk with the people I deliver to,” he said. “You get to know them a little bit; you talk with them to understand what they’re going through and everything, their hardships and difficulties in life.”
He said that work has shown him that there’s a great deal of economic diversity in town and that there is a need for people who have extra time to step up.
Coolidge said that he sought a seat on the board initially because he loves the town and enjoys helping the people in it, and that’s what kept him coming back.
“I’m interested in making sure diversity in this town is represented, and I seem to, through all my efforts, whether it’s painting somebody’s house or delivering food. … I listen, I care about the people I interact with,” he said.
Coolidge said his presence on the board is a quiet one, but he listens and thinks about what’s best for the entire town.
“It would be nice if we could have more things in the budget, but we also have to realize that there’s a lot of people that can’t afford any more,” he said. “It’s a tough balance to try to listen to everybody and make sure everybody’s needs are met.”
Coolidge said the town needs to think about affordable housing, as well as ways to not only draw in new businesses to employ folks but to keep the businesses that are there now. He added like to see more to keep Brandon’s youth in the area rather than them having to move away to find work.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.