BRANDON — Marielle Blais is challenging incumbent Brian Coolidge for a three-year seat on the select board.

Blais has lived in town for more than 15 years. She grew up around Newport and attended the University of Vermont where she received a master’s degree in speech pathology. She’d go on to earn a master’s degree in English from the Middlebury Bread Loaf School of English, and had a teaching career in North Carolina and Virginia, until she came to teach in Vermont in 2001.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.