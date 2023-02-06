Nineteen athletes from across the country who are blind or visually impaired took to the slopes of Pico Mountain in Mendon this weekend for the post-pandemic return of the United States Association of Blind Athletes Winter Festival.

The event, hosted in collaboration with Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports, celebrated its 14th year after being unable to meet since February 2020.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.