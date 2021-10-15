Melissa Hoellerich led Mac Janney over cracked and uneven sections of the Center Street sidewalk Friday.
“I’m deliberately guiding him to avoid those,” Hoellerich said. “He could feel those with his cane.”
Janney is blind and Hoellerich is a rehabilitation counselor for the Vermont Division for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Both were on a walk downtown as part of White Cane Safety Day, an event aimed at raising awareness of the challenges faced by people with visual impairments — and awareness of the fact that some will be out and about and could use a little space.
“It’s not always evident people have a visual impairment,” said Jack Trainer, an orientation and mobility specialist for the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. “This white cane is the most obvious indicator.”
The cane in question — an example of which Trainer held up and teaches people how to use — is the cane used by visually impaired people to find their way around, waving or tapping it in front of them to detect obstacles and sudden changes in the terrain. The color also serves as a notice, Trainer said, that the person using it has right-of-way, regardless of whether they are in a crosswalk.
Areas like downtown can be rife with hazards.
“The conditions of our sidewalks are tough,” said Kurt Clarkson, who said he lost his sight suddenly about six years ago. “When you walk about the city, you have to be careful about tables being out on the sidewalk, doors being open.”
Janney said the broken sidewalks over which Hoellerich led him can be frustrating, as can pedestrians suddenly passing close by.
“In the winter, it’s really tough because if you’re in the residential part of the city, a lot of people don’t shovel their sidewalks and you have to walk in the streets,” said Linda Goodspeed, who maneuvered around a downtown parking kiosk after her cane slapped into it.
The group went up Center Street and paused at Rutland Free Library, where Janney and Goodspeed felt the face of the newly installed Julia Dorr sculpture before proceeding to the corner of Main Street to cross. The signal at the intersection chirps when it’s safe to go, but almost no one in the group could hear it over the roar of passing traffic.
