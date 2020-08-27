WALLINGFORD — Police are investigating the vandalism of a "Black Lives Matter" sign.
Vermont State Police said someone threw white paint into the sign, on School Street near Taft Terrace, some time between 9:45 and 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
"Nothing written - just paint thrown onto it," Trooper Kevin Nutt said Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the investigating officer Nutt at 773-901 or email kevin.nutt@vermont.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at vtips.us or by calling 844-848-8477.
