WALLINGFORD — Police are investigating the vandalism of a "Black Lives Matter" sign.

Vermont State Police said someone threw white paint into the sign, on School Street near Taft Terrace, some time between 9:45 and 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

"Nothing written - just paint thrown onto it," Trooper Kevin Nutt said Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigating officer Nutt at 773-901 or email kevin.nutt@vermont.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at vtips.us or by calling 844-848-8477.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.