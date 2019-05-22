BURLINGTON – The American Red Cross invites current donors and first-time blood donors to help patients in need at three “Click It or Ticket” blood drive locations across the state.
According to a news release, these drives start the beginning of the summer season, one of the most challenging times of year for the Red Cross to maintain an adequate blood supply to meet patients’ needs.
The three locations are May 28 at Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office in South Burlington from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 28 at the Elks Lodge #345 in Rutland from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and May 31 at Arlington American Legion Post 69 in Arlington from noon to 5 p.m.
All presenting donors at this drive will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Those looking to make an appointment can do so by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
