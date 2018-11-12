The Gift of Life Marathon blood drive is just over a month away, but the American Red Cross would appreciate it if some people gave blood a little sooner.
The organization and other co-sponsors will hold a kick-off event for the annual blood drive Wednesday, but the Red Cross is issuing a call for donors now.
“We are in an urgent need right now,” Red Cross spokeswoman Mary Brant said Monday. “We have less than a three-day supply ... of most blood products on-hand right now. ... There are blood drives going on around the country every single day. As much as we would like people to hold off until the Gift of Life, we need people to donate right now.”
Brant said O-positive and O-negative blood types are particularly in demand. The Red Cross website has a directory of blood drives.
Wednesday’s 6 p.m. kick-off in the Rutland Intermediate School auditorium includes a showing of “The Blood in this Town.” The film documented the 2009 drive, when the goal was 1,000 pints and to break a regional record Rutland kept trading back and forth with Boston. As filmmaker Art Jones met and spoke with people involved with the drive, however, the project expanded and the film uses the drive as a framing device to examine revitalization efforts in the city.
Jones, who will attend the screening Wednesday, said he still occasionally sends out copies of the DVD, but that the film is available online, and has had more than 200 views. He said the Environmental Protection Agency’s economic development unit uses it.
“It’s used as an icebreaker when they hold a town hall,” he said. “It’s used by the CDC when they’re talking about healthy communities. ... What has not changed in nine years is small towns and post-industrial cities are still feeling that pinch.”
After the drive Jones documented, organizers set their sights higher, shooting for a national record in 2011. It took three tries to achieve that milestone — as well as convincing the Red Cross to let the city make one more attempt after the organization said in 2012 that it no longer wanted to run such massive one-day events — but the city finally claimed the national record in 2013 by collecting 2,350 pints. The record remains unbroken.
Since then, the drive has experimented with different multi-day formats. This year’s drive is split over four days and three locations — Dec. 11 at Castleton University, Dec. 19 at Rutland Regional Medical Center and Dec. 20-21 at College of St. Joseph.
“It’s still the biggest blood drive in Vermont,” Brant said. “What we’re trying to do (in this year’s drive) is to get businesses, churches, civic organizations to come together to form a team.”
The team that brings in the most donors will win a maple creemee party from Vermont Truffle Company.
“I think it’s pretty amazing that a town like Rutland, Vermont, holds the national record for most blood collected in one day,” Brant said. “That said, every single pint of blood collected is important.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.