Matt Bloomer said he is leaving City Hall but not the city.
Bloomer, who is coming up on six years as Rutland City Attorney and served on the Board of Aldermen prior to that, announced this week he is taking a job next month with the Burlington-based Stitzel, Page & Fletcher, where he expects to be doing largely the same sort of work he’s been doing in City Hall
“Primarily, they service municipalities and school districts,” Bloomer said Thursday. “I’ll be working remotely for a lot of the time but I’ll be commuting a couple times a month. We plan on remaining here in the city. ... It’s a little bit more of a long-term opportunity. The cycle for appointees is two years and it’s not really designed to be a career for anybody. ... The position I’m taking in January, I hope, will turn into something long-term.”
Mayor David Allaire, who hired Bloomer in one of his first acts as mayor in 2017, said he is trying to work out an arrangement with Bloomer’s new employers allowing him to work 20 hours a week for the city through the transition. The city has had such a lack of success hiring an assistant city attorney that Allaire gave up and cut the position from his most recent proposed budget.
Allaire said he hopes that is not a sign of how the effort to replace Bloomer will go.
“It’s a concern, but there always seem to be applicants for the main position, so we’re hopeful,” he said. “It’s going to be a big loss for the city. As far as I’m concerned, he’s done a terrific job.”
Bloomer said that attorney-client privilege makes it hard for him to talk about some of his proudest moments on the job, but he feels he has shared in many of the mayor’s successes during their mutual tenure.
“My role is, generally, kind of a supportive role,” he said “There’s not a lot things I would take individual credit for. ... There’s a lot of work in 40 hours — and sometimes more than 40 hours — that happens in the background. I appreciate the faith and confidence the mayor had in me to give me things to run with or ask my advice. On the whole, I think we’ve done a really good job and gotten over any hurdles we encountered.”
Bloomer said he will miss his colleagues the most.
“When you work someplace for almost six years, you get close with a lot of the folks,” he said. “A lot of time you’re dealing with complex things, stressful things and you form a bond with the people you’re in the trenches with.”
He said he was not going to miss the workload.
“It’s difficult to be a one-man band and try to be responsible for advising all the departments and all the boards and the mayor,” he said. “It’s a big job for one person. ... You’re always on call to some extent. You never get to completely unplug.”
Bloomer said that his home life is such that he won’t try to reenter local politics anytime soon, but he hopes to stay involved in the community however he can.
“For me, it’s always been more than just a job,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed being part of making Rutland the best place I can be.”
This guy is as useless as they come. Using attorney client privilege as a reason he can’t talk about his proudest moments is a weak excuse for someone who has no proud moments. He has accomplished absolutely nothing in the time he has been in that position. The city is much better off without him. Good riddance.
