The city attorney will wait for a vote from the board before working too hard to look anything up.
While in the past, city attorneys have researched questions posed informally by the board or individual members, the policy adopted Monday says the board shall refer legal questions to the city attorney by a “standard vote” when they arise in meetings and that questions that arise elsewhere should only be referred to the city attorney directly, if they are likely to take less than an hour to answer.
City Attorney Matt Bloomer brought the proposal to the board.
“Legal resources are finite, so I think it would be helpful to only be expending those resources when there’s agreement from the board to do so,” he said.
Alderwoman Lisa Ryan asked if this was triggered by a situation in which Bloomer had tried to answer a question posed by an individual alderman and wound up consulting outside counsel, resulting in a $3,500 legal bill to the city. Bloomer said Ryan had correctly identified the situation, though he was unsure about the exact amount of the bill.
Alderman Thomas DePoy chimed in, saying that he did not believe any board member had asked Bloomer to consult outside counsel and asked if that was what the policy was aimed at, or if it also applied to in-house research.
“In effect, it doesn’t really matter,” Bloomer said. “If it’s a five-hour project, I would do it but it would be five houses not working on something else. There is a backlog.”
Bloomer said that what might seem like a simple questions to board members often are not.
“Anything to do with the Constitution is a maze to navigate,” he said. “While the answer might seem simple, getting there with any kind of accuracy sometimes involves some research.”
Alderman Sam Gorruso noted that during his prior stint on the board, three lawyers worked in the city attorney’s office as opposed to Bloomer being the sole lawyer today. He said he found the situation “very interesting” and wanted to know more, but that he felt the need to vote against the proposal that night.
“I just need another week or two to look at it,” he said.
The board approved the policy with Gorruso as the sole dissenter.
