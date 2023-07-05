Mayor Michael Doenges got the go-ahead — and the money — to create five new positions ahead of his first budget.
The Board of Aldermen voted 7-3 Monday to allocate up to $560,000 of projected surplus funds to pay for the positions. The vote was taken over a request from City Treasurer Mary Markowski that the board hold off until the exact amount of surplus from the 2022-23 budget could be confirmed.
Doenges told the Finance Committee last month that he needs to create the positions to get started on his vision for the city sooner than the middle of next year, when his first budget would take effect. The plan included reinstating the city engineer, which had been merged with the DPW commission, and creating a temporary position to groom a successor for a long-serving engineering technician in the Department of Public Works.
The other three positions are a grant-writer, an executive assistant in the mayor’s office, and a zoning technician to free up Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste to take on more of a planning role.
Markowski had not been at the committee meeting where Doenges presented the proposal. She said she would not know the exact amount of surplus until the board sets the tax rate later this month. She also said she did not think a case for the position’s necessity had been adequately made. She questioned the public will for using surpluses to do anything but buy down the tax rate.
“I don’t hear a lot of taxpayers come into the treasurer’s office complaining there aren’t enough city employees,” she said. “They are complaining about the tax rate.”
A motion to table the discussion until the next meeting was defeated by a voice vote.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis repeated the objections she had voiced at the committee level.
“I do think taxpayers have an expectation of unspent funds, that they have an opportunity to weigh in on budget items, that they have a voice,” she said.
Alderman John McCann argued Doenges was moving proactively to address the city’s future needs and that the board risked missing opportunities if it didn’t start making changes now.
Davis called for a roll call vote. Only Aldermen Larry Cupoli and William Gillam joined in her dissent.