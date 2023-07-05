Mayor Michael Doenges got the go-ahead — and the money — to create five new positions ahead of his first budget.

The Board of Aldermen voted 7-3 Monday to allocate up to $560,000 of projected surplus funds to pay for the positions. The vote was taken over a request from City Treasurer Mary Markowski that the board hold off until the exact amount of surplus from the 2022-23 budget could be confirmed.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

