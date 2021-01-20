After a rough year, the Rutland Free Clinic is asking for some help from city voters.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday to put a $10,000 request from the clinic on the March ballot. It is the first time the clinic has sought taxpayer help.
The motion was conditional on City Clerk Henry Heck confirming that no deadlines had been missed for getting a question on the ballot. The clinic is a volunteer-staffed nonprofit providing health care to uninsured or under-insured adults in Rutland County.
In the past, the board has required social service agencies that did not have appropriations approved by the voters at the prior town meeting to submit a petition signed by 5% of city voters in order to get on the ballot. In 2010, the board unanimously turned away the Vermont Center for Independent Living when it asked to bypass the petition process.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said she was not sure the clinic had the opportunity to get the necessary signatures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s the rock and hard place,” Davis said. “I don’t know how else to handle it other than put it on the ballot and let the voters decide.”
Davis did question the appropriation, stating that in light of the requests from social service agencies exceeding $300,000, she wanted to know how the clinic arrived at the $10,000 figure; whether they were doing any fundraising on their own; and whether they had made requests of other towns.
“To be honest, 2020 was a very transitional year for the clinic, even prior to COVID,” executive director Tia Poalino said.
Poalino said the clinic began 2020 dealing with the sudden loss of previous executive director Anthony Morgan, who died Dec. 24, 2019. She said the clinic does its own fundraising, but the fundraising suffered under the pandemic, and the transition as their patient numbers remained unaffected.
She said they are making smaller requests from Killington, Danby, Pawlet and Fair Haven, but that roughly half of their patients — 241 of 509 people who received direct care last year — are from the city.
“We do not appreciate being a burden, that’s for sure,” Poalino said. “We do appreciate any consideration the city may give us.”
