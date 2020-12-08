The Board of Aldermen gave a $5,000 boost to a T-shirt company launching on State Street.
The board voted unanimously Monday to award a grant from the business incentive and assistance program to Holotype Health, which is opening a production facility at the former Labor Ready building on State Street. The Rutland Redevelopment Authority, which oversees the program, recommended the award, with Executive Director Brennan Duffy telling the board it would help defray start-up costs.
Jason Bemis, of Rutland, told the board he had launched the company with Andrew Birnbaum, who previously ran Coast to Coast Silkscreening. Bemis said they were planning to operate production only at the location.
“All our sales will be e-commerce,” Bemis said during the meeting Monday. “We are interviewing our first employee for production this weekend. It’s light production, and hopefully we will be expanding over time.”
Bemis said he was calling into the meeting from the State Street location, where they intend to be running full-time later this month.
Alderman Sam Gorruso told Bemis that his father, Arthur Bemis, was “one of the most brilliant people I’ve ever known” and recommended the board back the start-up.
The company’s website says their shirts employ a “unique interlocking design system” and inks infused with “frequency technology” that “reacts to our natural bio-magnetic field.” The website claims these effects are scientifically proven but includes a disclaimer that they are “not engaged in rendering medical service or advice.”
“It’s kind of like those copper bracelets, but it’s a step up from that,” Bemis said Tuesday. “It correlates to the environment and used color psychology.”
Shirts and sweatshirts listed on the website range from $45 to $75. Bemis said they eventually hope to partner with retailers and other local businesses.
“Hopefully, we can get up to doing 1,000 shirts a day at the most,” he said.
