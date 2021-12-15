Rutland City School Board Chair Hurley Cavacas clarified the details of a pair of phone calls made during a recess at Tuesday evening’s meeting of school commissioners.
Cavacas declared the recess after Commissioner Cathy Solsaa made a point of order, contending that an item related to the district mascot was improperly listed on the meeting’s agenda.
Following the nearly 20-minute recess, Cavacas called the meeting back into session to explain that he had called Rutland City Public School legal counsel Bill Meub, as well as his personal attorney.
“So as the chair, I am going to go with the recommendation of legal counsel — both my personal and the district’s — that has said, we will move this off the agenda this month, we will put it on the agenda in January as new business,” he said.
After a second recess, Cavacas stated his right, as board chair, to seek advice from district counsel. He also defended consulting his personal attorney, stating his right to bring in anyone he wanted in an advisory position.
“I, as chair, have the ability to seek legal counsel. In fact, I just contacted my attorney for that … reason,” he said.
Cavacas, however, did not disclose that he had also spoken with Rutland City Board of Alderman President Matthew Whitcomb.
Whitcomb confirmed Wednesday that Cavacas called him during the recess.
Whitcomb, who was attending a budget meeting at City Hall at the time, said he received a call from Cavacas at about 6:45 p.m. He estimated the call lasted a “couple of minutes.”
“I’m not sure if he meant to call me or not but he ended up asking, essentially, a procedural question related to how you place something on the agenda and what’s the appropriate way to tackle it,” he said. “I just sort of talked him through it through my perspective, as the president of the Board of Aldermen, how I would have approached it.”
Whitcomb, who noted he was in no position to provide legal advice, said he got the impression Cavacas might have intended to call someone else.
“So maybe it was an accidental call. I suppose, in a way, it works because we share similar positions with similar challenges,” he said.
“End of the day … I want to see the best thing happen for the city. And his success as a chair is really the entire community’s success. So if there’s if there’s a way we can strengthen each other, I absolutely want to see that happen,” said Whitcomb.
Speaking Wednesday, Cavacas initially seemed confused about his conversation with Whitcomb.
“I didn’t call Matt Whitcomb,” he said.
When informed that Whitcomb had confirmed the conversation happened, Cavacas clarified, stating: “Oh, that’s not the Matt I thought I spoke with. I did call Matt just to see about procedural issues. That’s why. That’s all.”
He added, “I’m not a parliamentarian. He’s not but he chairs the aldermen, so I was assuming that Matt would be a person I could ask for advice.”
Cavacas explained that he didn’t disclose his conversation with Whitcomb after the recess because he was more concerned with reporting the advice Meub had given him as district legal counsel.
“I totally just forgot about it. That’s all,” he said.
Cavacas also clarified that he didn’t actually speak with his personal attorney; rather, he left a voice message.
“I apologize that I misspoke,” he said.
Cavacas admitted he was “flustered” during last night’s meeting, which was, at times, contentious and chaotic.
The meeting ended abruptly after about 40 minutes, when commissioners abstained from approving the meeting’s agenda that included approval of the Stafford Technical Center budget, a presentation of the school district budget and recognition of several students who won a local writing contest.
Cavacas expressed frustration over the meeting’s failure to proceed, noting that the Stafford budget needs to be approved by Dec. 31.
Area school districts and supervisory unions await approval of STC’s budget each December so they can factor the coming year’s tuition rate into their own budgets.
Compounding the issue was Cavacas’ concern that he might have concluded Tuesday’s meeting in a way that prevented the board from convening again before its next scheduled meeting on Jan. 11.
After commissioners refused to approve the agenda, Cavacas ended the meeting, declaring, “OK, looks like we are in recess to Jan. 11.”
“And now, I have to figure out, because I had to recess the meeting and I don’t even know if I even used the term right — to be honest with you, I’ve got to look into it — if I can even call a special meeting for the Stafford budget or how I go about handling that,” he said.
Cavacas said he was taking Wednesday to “gather his bearings” and would be reaching out to parliamentarians he knows in the coming days for advice about how to proceed.
“I am literally struggling to figure out … how we can get that done,” he said.
Cavacas also revealed Wednesday that he won’t seek reelection when his term expires in March.
“I put in 14 years,” he said. “It’s time for new blood,” he said.
He said he’ll spend his volunteer time working with a local nonprofit that helps the homeless population.
Cavacas added that he also won’t run again for ward clerk in the city’s first ward, explaining that proposed redistricting plans, if adopted, would place the street he lives on in a different ward.
“That’s the only reason why I’m not running for ward clerk, because I know that there’s going to be a change and I’m OK with that,” he said.
