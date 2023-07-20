Town policymakers are still grappling with how, and whether they should, regulate short-term rentals.
In May, at the request of the select board, the planning commission drafted an ordinance that would govern short-term rentals, the kind seen listed using services like Airbnb, Vacation Rentals by Owner (VRBO), and others.
The commission and board have held public hearings where many short-term rental owners have come out against the ordinance.
At the board meeting on Tuesday, Selectwoman Sharon Russell moved that the board drop the subject. Her motion received a second from Selectman Kurt Hathaway. It was defeated 2-3 with Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft, Selectman Joe Denardo and Selectman Matt Getty all voting “no.”
After more discussion the board voted unanimously to schedule a joint meeting with the commission to go over the ordinance line by line to determine what’s good about it and what isn’t.
The conversation ahead of the votes began with Ashcroft asking the board how it wished to proceed with the ordinance as drafted by the commission.
Following Russell’s motion, Denardo said he doesn’t approve of dropping the issue. He said the ordinance, as written, is just a registry with reasonable fees attached, not a heavy-handed regulatory ordinance meant to make money, put people out of businesses, or cause folks to lose their homes as has been suggested.
He expressed frustration that much of the conversation has been about the Airbnb service when the ordinance would apply to all short-term rentals. According to Denardo, all it would do is allow the town to see how many properties are being used as short-term rentals.
“I’m in favor of what the planning commission has put together, and I would stick with it,” he said.
Getty said that initially he was leaning against having an ordinance, but lately has been thinking the other way. He has several questions and proposed edits to the current draft and would like to go over it with the commission, but not if most board members are against it.
Ashcroft said she’s in favor of continuing the discussion and also has some ideas for changes.
“Let’s go ahead and vote, respecting that some folks probably want to go on the record on this one so that they can go back to the people they’ve been talking with,” said Ashcroft.
Russell said more time needs to be spent on the ordinance. She indicated that she has less of an issue with people renting out space in the homes they live in than she does with people buying up houses solely for the purpose of a short-term rental.
“We have a shortage of housing for people, and that to me is the more important thing, that we leave that open so that people have housing and not just an Airbnb to make money,” she said. “That’s just my take. I think if we did more studying on this, maybe we’d come up with some answers.”
Denardo said that would mean a stricter ordinance than the one that’s been drafted, and he reiterated his opposition telling people what they can and can’t do with property they own. He then made the motion to hold a joint meeting with the commission.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Barbara Noyes Pulling said the commission would appreciate the feedback and agreed to the meeting being scheduled.