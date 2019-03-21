CLARENDON — At Wednesday’s meeting of the Mill River Unified Union School District board, parents and community members continued to demand answers regarding Superintendent David Younce’s recent conduct, while some community members rose to his defense.
A letter submitted to the board March 11 and signed by a number of community members asked a series of questions regarding Younce’s conduct and whether it conflicts with the district’s D17 Code of Conduct, Ethics and Conflict of Interest, seeking permission to be put on the agenda for the next meeting.
But those in attendance Wednesday were each given 2 minutes for public comment, instead of being put on the agenda as the letter asked, and Board Chairwoman Tammy Heffernan said she would respond to the group by April 15.
“We are working on that (letter), we will get back to those parents and community members,” Heffernan said. “I would just ask that you not speak to those issues because we’re working on them ... the board wants to hear what you want to say, but try and present information that’s your information and not something you’ve heard from someone else.”
Clarendon resident Margaret O’Brien spoke as a concerned citizen having recently learned of allegations against Younce.
“Since the board is responsible for the superintendent’s performance, what action has it taken, or what action do you plan to take regarding allegations (of David Younce’s performance)?” she asked.
Heffernan took down the question, but then dismissed O’Brien after her inquiry was recorded.
Mill River Library Assistant Lois Castonguay said in her three years at the school, she had only ever experienced positive treatment by the superintendent.
“(I’ve) worked with many superintendents,” Castonguay said. “(Mr. Spafford) does not speak for all faculty and staff. ... I’ve always been treated professionally and with a great deal of respect. Mr. Younce has always been ... willing to speak with me at any time.”
The D17 policy, which was adopted March 21, 2018, states that any employee who violates the policy is subject to discipline up to and including a termination of employment.
The code states that “No employee shall use his or her influence to affect the employment of a relative (as defined herein), which includes hiring, reappointment, placement, evaluation, rate of pay, salary increases, promotion, tenure, monetary awards and discipline.”
Relatives are defined in the code to include relation by marriage, persons engaged to be married, or any other person having the same legal residence as the employee.
Younce’s wife, Elizabeth Younce, serves as the district nurse. Her contract was approved by the School Board on March 21.
“If the superintendent is supposed to abide ... in Mill River High School Policy, then how can he violate by using his influence to hire his wife, set her salary and occupy the same building while determining who her supervisor will be?” Clarendon parent Michael Spafford asked Wednesday. “How did the board allow for their own policy to be broken by the superintendent, when they had full knowledge that the superintendent was bringing his wife’s name to the board for approval?”
Also, Spafford alleged that Younce set a poor example when he allowed for Director of Student Services Coral Stone to send emails instructing teachers to dissuade parents from requesting special education evaluations for their children, as this was against the law and was not addressed until the actions were pointed out by the ACLU.
“This school district deserves a fresh start, a new superintendent, who will honor the district’s mission, vision and core values,” Spafford said. “Mr. Younce has lost his district to his own actions and inactions, and the board needs to act accordingly.”
Former MRUUSD board member Ken Fredette spoke in support of Younce, and urged the board to think of the students, instead of what he called “adult agendas.”
“Unfortunately, I’ve seen this before,” Fredette said. “It all starts with a lie. People buy into that ... more misinformation is spread, throw in a little sensational reporting by the local press, and here we are with a feeding frenzy.”
He asked the board to stay focused on what they thought was best for the kids, and not to be “distracted by this noise.”
The letter submitted to the board asks why only one candidate, Jodie Stewart-Ruck, was brought forward by Younce for the principal position at Shrewsbury Mountain School last year and whether the board found conflict with Younce’s behavior recorded during a mandatory meeting with staff on Oct. 19, a meeting in which Younce confronted rumors about himself having an affair with staff member.
In the meeting, Younce urged staff members to bring forward anyone who undermined him.
“If you’re the critter that’s going to scurry when the lights come on, you will be found,” Younce said in the recording.
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
