Rutland still doesn’t know how many refugees are coming and when, as the best a resettlement official could tell the Board of Aldermen Tuesday was “some” and “soon.”
Amila Merdzanovic, director of the Vermont office of the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI), went before the board Tuesday to discuss plans to use Rutland to house some of the 100 or so Afghan refugees the organization hopes to place in Vermont. The board voted to send the issue to the Committee of the Whole for future updates and ongoing discussion.
“We all witnessed the devastating humanitarian crisis and the plight of Afghans fleeing oppression,” she said. “They have risked their lives and the lives of their families to work with our sons and daughters serving overseas. They worked as interpreters, guides, mechanics and in other capacities.”
Merdzanovic said the refugees would arrive under designation that would allow for a quick evacuation while still leaving time for medical and security screening. She said they would not be eligible for public assistance — aside from a one-time payment of $1,225 to help them get apartments — but will be “employment authorized.”
“They will be able to go to work quickly, and we will help them go to work quickly,” she said. “We will start in Chittenden County. That’s primarily because that’s where our office is and where we have the most capacity. That will give us time to connect to supporters in other communities.”
Merdzanovic said she could not offer a firm idea of how many of the 100 were likely to come to Rutland.
“One thing we always like to do is build communities, so it’s not one family goes into a community,” she said. “It’s important to have that camaraderie and that support. ... Certainly, more than one family.”
Rutland was designated a refugee resettlement site in 2016 when USCRI was looking to place 100 Syrians in the city. The plan triggered a fierce backlash, which has been credited with Mayor David Allaire’s victory over then-Mayor Christopher Louras, and only three families made it to Rutland before the program was suspended by the Trump administration.
Allaire said the designation was still in effect Tuesday. Alderman Devin Neary said the city demonstrated in 2016 how quickly it could mobilize to support the newcomers when a grassroots organization formed to acquire household needs and organize other services. He also said the city needed people more than ever.
“In the last census, we lost more individuals than any other place in the state of Vermont,” he said. “This couldn’t have come at a better time. ... I think you should look at Rutland as a big partner, not a little partner.”
The discussion was largely positive, though Alderman Thomas DePoy questioned what USCRI’s “goal” was relative to “integration vs. assimilation.” Merdzanovic said the organizations goal was “self-sufficiency” for the refugees, and when DePoy pressed her on integration and assimilation she apologized, saying English was her second language and she thought the words meant roughly the same thing. DePoy said he would need to “get to the bottom” of the question during the committee meetings.
Alderman Michael Talbott suggested that how refugees are “woven into our society” won’t depend on USCRI, but on the community itself.
