William Notte's seat on the Board of Aldermen could sit vacant until March.
Notte, who was recently elected to represent the city in the Vermont House of Representatives, resigned from the Board of Aldermen last week ahead of the start of the legislative session. While the mayor typically appoints people to fill vacancies on the board, Mayor David Allaire said Monday he may leave the seat empty until it gets filled at local elections.
Notte announced right after he was elected in November that he would resign once the board completed the budget process in December, and Allaire said he had not seen interest in Notte's board seat since.
"I haven't actually interviewed anybody," Allaire said. "No one has come forward and wanted to talk."
Mayoral appointments are tabled for two weeks prior to confirmation by the Board of Aldermen, and Allaire said that means whoever he might appoint wouldn't be there long prior to Town Meeting Day.
"Even if I had somebody tonight, they wouldn't be seated until the second meeting in January," he said.
There is precedent for the move. Then-Mayor Christopher Louras decided against filling the seat when then-Alderman John Skates resigned not long before the 2016 election.
"I've already made two appointments," Allaire said. "This is a chance for the voters to have their say."
Notte penned a resignation letter in which he expressed regret that he would no longer be working directly with his former colleagues on the board.
"I also take solace in the fact that recent elections have seen a good number more candidates putting themselves forward than there were available seats," he wrote. "Given the quantity and quality of candidates city voters have had to choose from in recent years, I feel comfortable yielding my seat, knowing it will be filled by a new alderman ready to work hard for Rutland."
Notte has said he hopes to forge a closer connection between the board and the city delegation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.