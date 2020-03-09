After months of discussion, city officials sat down late last month for a session of implicit bias training.
The training was prompted in part by a public outcry in response to a Facebook post from Alderman Paul Clifford that was widely condemned as racist. Clifford deleted the post and apologized. While he voted against paying for the bias training back in November, he participated late last month along with most of the rest of his fellow aldermen.
“I’ve been wanting to put this behind me,” Clifford said. “I did, however, learn a few things about myself and how I look at things. ... I hope that will serve me in the future.”
Clifford described an exercise in which the trainers asked participants to picture people engaged in specific jobs or hobbies. Then they showed pictures of people in those jobs or hobbies. Instead of the older, white man who Clifford said came to mind as an airline pilot, they showed a pair of African-American women. Instead of the young man he pictured as a weightlifter, they showed an elderly woman pumping iron.
“That was kind of neat for me, made me open my eyes a little bit,” he said. “The training session — it was good. It made me realize how I should look at things a bit different, take a step back.”
Board President Sharon Davis said she also was struck by that exercise.
“They talked about how this stuff is ingrained in us because of commercials, because of television,” she said. “I had never taken (a bias training) before so this was my first. It was eye-opening.”
Davis said they discussed ways they thought bias was present in the community, and noted that the discussion went beyond racial bias into a variety of sociopolitical issues.
“We talked about how some neighborhoods are labeled as ‘a drug neighborhood,’ or people who live there are low-income or less intelligent,” she said. “I think when a lot of the drug issues were happening and we took houses, a lot of neighborhoods got labeled. How do we change the climate of an old neighborhood that doesn’t deserve that type of labeling?”
They also talked about whether the nickname for the Southwest neighborhood, “The Gut,” was an example of bias and whether they thought people felt comfortable coming into City Hall, as examples. Davis said the latter was one area she believes it is within the board’s power to act.
“I think it’s awareness for us all that we have people come into the chambers that may be homeless, may have a disability,” she said. “How are we dealing with them when they are addressing the board looking for assistance? ... What’s our body language?”
Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis said she came away with a process to analyze situations where bias and inequity could be at play.
“It was an enlightening and inspiring process because it meant we could think about things we could improve ... different levels of engagement to accomplish the improvement,” she said. “It was just a really nice workshop, really positive. The vibe was very congenial. There was a lot of community spirit.”
Participation was not universal.
“I did not attend, and I had no intention of attending,” said Alderman Tom DePoy. “I thought it was a big waste of time and a big waste of money. Plus, my son had a big basketball game that night. ... I would not have made it if I had wanted to go.”
DePoy has maintained that he is free of bias, seeing all his friends as friends rather than as members of any ethnic or sociopolitical identity.
