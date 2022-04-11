CLARENDON — Jane Richards says she is ready to be Clarendon Elementary School’s next principal.
Last week, the Mill River Unified Union School District Board announced Richards will be taking over in July for current Principal Fred Valastro, who is retiring after a decade in the role.
Richards, who has more than a decade of experience in the classroom, has deep roots in the county. She grew up in Rutland Town and graduated from Rutland High School in 2006.
She currently teaches at Rutland Intermediate School, where she has worked for several years. Prior to that, she taught at Barre City Elementary School and Berlin Elementary School.
Richards said she decided to pivot to becoming an administrator as she began to examine the bigger picture of what was going on in schools.
“(I realized) that it might be a way for me to be able to reach more students and have a bigger impact beyond my own classroom,” she said.
She received her principal licensure in 2019, and completed her practicum work at Rutland Intermediate School over the past two years.
But while this will be Richards’ first principalship, she has extensive experience as a school leader.
During her time at Rutland Intermediate, Richards has served as PBIS coordinator.
PBIS — which stands for positive behavior interventions and supports — focuses on creating school-wide common expectations for students. The practice is common in many Vermont schools, including Clarendon Elementary.
“The idea is that having this common language and these common sets of expectations and values throughout the school help promote a more positive culture and atmosphere,” she said.
Richards said she is excited to get started at Clarendon, explaining that she felt she “clicked” in her interview with the hiring committee.
School Board member Matthew Gouchberg, who sat on the hiring committee — which also included district staff and caregivers — agreed.
He said Richards was the standout candidate among a strong field of 10, noting her level-headed, strong answers to questions asked.
He said filling Valastro’s shoes will be a tall order, but he’s confident she’s up for it.
Gouchberg noted Richards was the unanimous choice of both the hiring committee and the board, and had their full support.
“We all just felt very strong about her as the next principal,” he said.
Looking at potential challenges for Clarendon, Gouchberg identified improving reading and math test scores, which he stated needed to be addressed early in a child’s education.
“Having somebody in that position that can enforce making sure that these students are getting what they need when they need it is obviously going to be incredibly important,” he said. “From interviewing Jane, I think she understands the importance of not only making sure that a student is well rounded educationally, but also going to be a good person in the community and is going to learn the fundamentals of life.”
Superintendent Brian Hill echoed Gouchberg’s enthusiasm.
“She is going to be a great fit for the district because she brings, I think, a strong background of collaboration and really coming to the table and listening to stakeholders and working with other teachers, colleagues and setting a path based on that collaboration,” he said.
Hill also highlighted Richards’ instructional leadership experience around PBIS.
“I think she’ll be able to leverage her experience there to sustain that work, which is important cultural work,” he said.
Richards said she is looking forward to growing the school community, as well as expanding on the PBIS work that is already being done.
Like Gouchberg, she identified academics as a focus going into the next school year. In the wake of the pandemic, she said it will be important to fill in gaps of what students missed academically while promoting social-emotional learning.
She added she also wanted to make sure staff felt supported in their jobs so they could better help students in that recovery work.
However, the first order of business, she said, will be getting to know the Clarendon community.
“I really feel that in order to make any sort of positive changes or come into any leadership role, it’s really about building those relationships and building that trust,” she said.
