The school’s nickname is staying off the March ballot.
A motion to put whether Rutland High School should remain “The Raiders” to a nonbinding vote at town meeting failed 5-5 at the Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting Monday. Seven votes were required to place the question on the ballot.
The School Board voted last month to retire the nickname at the request of a group of students and alumni who said it was offensive to Native Americans. The school used to be known as the “Red Raiders” and was represented by a logo depicting the profile of a tribal chief, but those were retired some years ago in favor of just the name “Raiders” and an arrowhead logo.
The move drew significant opposition from city residents and RHS alumni. Among them was Alderman Thomas DePoy, who called for the referendum.
When the board voted to send the issue to committee, General Committee Chairwoman Melinda Humphrey declined to schedule a meeting, saying she felt it was inappropriate for the Board of Aldermen to insert itself into a School Board matter.
Board President Matt Whitcomb used his authority under the charter to compel a meeting, which was held Nov. 5 and resulted in the committee voting 3-1 to recommend placing the question on the ballot.
“This is a very important issue that is well beyond six or seven members of the School Board to decide,” DePoy said Monday.
DePoy said the online meeting software used by the School Board was difficult for members of the public to use, which had made it harder for residents to weigh in on the subject. He also claimed the it would cost $250,000 to $300,000 to change the various logos.
“I think it is wrong that the city taxpayers should foot that bill,” he said.
Alderman Sam Gorruso said he saw no harm in holding a vote. Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis argued that the different branches of city government needed to respect each other’s roles.
Several members of the public weighed in on both sides, with those supporting the referendum arguing that the public had not been sufficiently hard and those opposing it saying the issue was in the purview of the school board, which had done its job. One woman who identified herself as a varsity athlete at RHS noted that most students would not be able to vote in such a referendum.
DePoy and Gorruso were joined by Alderwoman Sharon Davis and Aldermen Paul Clifford and William Gillam in voting in favor of the referendum. Mattis and Humphrey voted no alongside Alderwoman Lisa Ryan and Aldermen Michael Talbott and Chris Ettori.
Meanwhile, Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland, has said he will introduce a bill in the Legislature, modeled after one passed in Maine last year, banning the use of Native American names and imagery as school mascots, nicknames or logos.
