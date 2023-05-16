The Board of Aldermen decided to have a bit more of a chat before effectively rewriting portions of the city budget Monday.
The board voted unanimously to have the Finance Committee review a proposal by Mayor Michael Doenges to take an anticipated $380,000 surplus from the Department of Public Works and earmark it in the 2023-24 budget for new positions he wants to create.
Doenges had asked the board to approve the request that night, but a sharp objection from Alderman William Gillam resulted in the referral.
“We already passed a budget and the taxpayers have approved that budget,” Gillam said. “I have no numbers in front of me. ... We need to slow down and look at this more carefully.”
Doenges campaigned to create at least one new planning position in the building and zoning office, but noted he would have to find a creative way to fund it since the last budget drafted and approved under his predecessor — which did not contain such a position — would be in effect during the first year of his administration.
Monday, Doenges also noted that the position of city engineer had been merged with that of public works commissioner in the 2023-24 budget due to the fact that Jim Rotondo was doing both jobs. With Rotondo returning to solely filling the city engineer role and Doenges appointing a new commissioner — longtime DPW manager Robert Protivanski was formally nominated Monday — Doenges said he again needed to fund a position that wasn’t budgeted for.
Doenges said he had hoped to get the earmark approved Monday so he might have a chance to hire people and have them in place with the start of the fiscal year, but he did not object to waiting for a committee meeting.
Alderman John McCann said he appreciated Gillam’s concern and backed the call for a referral.
Aside from that, the discussion Monday was largely procedural, with the board going into recess as President Michael Talbott conferred with city attorney Matthew Bloomer about how to deal with competing motions.
Meanwhile, Protivanski’s nomination was tabled until the next meeting, following the board’s standard procedure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.