A new mayor addressed a new Board of Aldermen presided over by a new president Monday evening.
Mayor Michael Doenges swore in eight members — four new and four returning — of the 11-person Board of Aldermen at its reorganizational meeting, and the reconstituted board then elected Alderman Michael Talbott to serve as president. Alderman Joseph Barbagallo nominated Talbott and Alderwoman Sharon Davis moved to close nominations before the board elected Talbott unanimously.
“Michael is extremely knowledgeable of city affairs and very organized, and therefore I submit his name,” Barbagallo said.
The board president presides over meetings and makes all committee assignments — something Talbott said he had blocked off a large chunk of Tuesday morning to work on — but does not participate in debates and only votes to break ties and on confirming mayoral appointments.
Alderwoman Carrie Savage returned to the board alongside Barbagallo and Aldermen William Gillam and Larry Cupoli. While a new member Monday, Alderwoman Cheryl Hooker previously served a stint on the board in the 1990s. Joining the board for the first time were Alderwoman Kiana McClure and Aldermen John McCann and Alex Adams.
Talbott is in his second term on the board, but is still the third-longest-serving board member behind Davis — herself a former board president — and Gillam.
Once Talbott was seated, the board’s first official action was to approve a request by Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, that the board sign a letter to the Speaker of the House requesting quick action on the charter change approved by voters to enact a 1% sales tax. Gillam took that opportunity to urge the state to sort out a glitch discovered last year in how such taxes are applied online. Out-of-state vendors apply the tax based on postal codes, and the city shares a postal code with the town, as well as Mendon.
“Let’s definitely not send anything to Mendon,” Notte said.
Other actions taken during the meeting included a vote to apply for a $250,000 prize available from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and to award a contract for computer services to the recreation department.
The meeting concluded with an executive session on possible litigation.
