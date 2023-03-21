BOA sworn in
Mayor Michael Doenges, left, swears in eight members of the Rutland City Board of Aldermen at the board’s regular meeting Monday night at City Hall.

 Gordon Dritschilo / staff photo

A new mayor addressed a new Board of Aldermen presided over by a new president Monday evening.

Mayor Michael Doenges swore in eight members — four new and four returning — of the 11-person Board of Aldermen at its reorganizational meeting, and the reconstituted board then elected Alderman Michael Talbott to serve as president. Alderman Joseph Barbagallo nominated Talbott and Alderwoman Sharon Davis moved to close nominations before the board elected Talbott unanimously.

