The housing development community came out in force Monday and got the Board of Aldermen to change its mind about 120 Maple St.
The board voted 8-2 to back Hale Resources’ application for a community development block grant to fix up the house, converting it to five apartments. The decision reversed a vote the board took at its last meeting, where the proposal failed. The city acts as a pass-through for the state’s Community Development Program.
Hale Resources, a Bennington-based developer, bought the property through the city-owned properties program and won the board’s support for a pre-application in July. The company is asking the state for $624,870 toward the $1.2 million, five-unit project, which will involve a “full gut” renovation with new siding, roofing, electrical systems and plumbing along with repairs to the foundation, lead abatement and efficiency improvements.
Earlier this month, though, when time came to vote on the application itself, several board members were suddenly unconvinced. There was little discussion preceding the vote, but in interviews afterward board members expressed reservations about apparent cost increases and the overall value of the project.
Mayor David Allaire submitted the request for a reconsideration prior to the meeting Monday.
“I believe we need to have a full and complete discussion of the pros and cons of this issue, which I do not believe we had,” he said.
A motion to reconsider is generally required to be made and seconded by a member who voted on the prevailing side. Alderman William Gillam was absent for the previous meeting, which Board President Michael Doenges said made him eligible to make the motion, and Alderman Joseph Barbagallo, who voted against the grant, seconded “to reopen the discussion.”
The only vote against reopening the discussion came from Alderman Chris Ettori, who has been a fierce critic of the proposal since the beginning.
Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy said that Hale Resources had missed the application deadline due to the board’s vote, but that the Vermont Community Development Program had granted them an extension until Tuesday.
“We’ve been told they do have a very competitive round coming up,” Duffy said. “They’re expecting 20 applications from around the state.”
Zak Hale, the company’s CFO, opened with an apology, saying he had poorly communicated the projects costs. He said they looked inflated in part because they learned they had to include $259,000 in “soft costs” in the application, including a $143,000 in-kind contribution the Hales were making to the project.
Hale also reiterated that the projected per-unit cost of the project — $189,000 — was significantly less than nonprofits spend to develop housing. That point was supported by Rutland County Community Land Trust Executive Director Mary Cohen.
“Zak’s numbers are real,” she said. “Our Lincoln Place project was $347,000 per unit to build. ... We have some projects coming up and we’re looking at closer to $400,000.”
Cohen also made a point that would be repeated frequently through the evening that the city was in the midst of a housing shortage and that “every unit counts.” She also argued that the VCDP’s willingness to grant a deadline extension told her this was a viable project.
Aaron Jones, the home repair coordinator for NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, vouched for the Hales’ work, saying he’d seen what they’d done in Bennington.
“The quality of those units is different from most,” he said. “They’re thoughtful. ... You don’t often find developers with the vision and the values the Hales have.”
Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region Executive Director Lyle Jepson went beyond urging the board to reconsider and thanked them in advance for reconsidering.
“At the end of the day, your vote will encourage developers,” he said. “Any development will benefit the city. ... Two or three times a week, we are talking to people who cannot find places to live.”
Kevin Loso, executive director of the Rutland Housing Authority, said he has about 50 housing subsidy vouchers going unused because there are not enough apartments in the city that meet the program’s standards. He said he looked at Hale’s plans, found them “more than competitive” and saw “no red flags.”
“As a city, we simply cannot afford to pass up these opportunities,” he said. “If not us, some other community is going to get this funding.
Barbagallo questioned Hale about how the grant money would be allocated, the expected assessed value of the building, the nature of the heating system, and the number and configuration of parking spaces, prompting Alderwoman Sharon Davis to point out that they were there to endorse an application for a state grant.
“I think the board needs to understand we’re getting caught up in minutia we don’t need to get caught up in,” she said.
Alderman Thomas Franco said everyone on the board was well aware of the city’s housing crisis and objected to suggestions the board did not understand the project, saying he opposed it because he did not see it as matching the scale of what the city needed.
Developer John Ruggiero also commented, questioning Hale’s business model noting that the assessed value of the house would be roughly what Hale was putting into it and saying he did not see how the company would make money.
“Why is this project being done by a private developer?” he asked. “There’s no profit in there. ... There’s got to be more fat here that’s not being talked about.”
Hale replied that they do not make money off development, but off of the property’s long-term cash flows, and that they then reinvest profits into expanding their portfolio.
In the end, the only “no” votes came from Barbagallo who said he had too many unanswered questions, and from Ettori, who remained adamant in his opposition. He said he hoped the various people who came to spoke in favor of the project would get together and craft a comprehensive housing plan for the city.
“It’s a bad project and I’m disappointed this is why you chose to show up here,” he said.
