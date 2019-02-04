Fire Chief James Larsen has a lot of vacation time.
The Board of Aldermen voted 7-2 Monday to grant the chief an extra 18 weeks of vacation over the remaining four years of his contract, on top of the four weeks a year he gets already. The vote came after amending the original proposal brought forward by Mayor David Allaire, making it so that the chief will not be paid out for the full value of the time should he decide to leave early.
The added vacation is intended to compensate the chief for large amounts of overtime he worked because of the loss of the the department’s upper echelon to medical leave and departures. The board previously voted to pay the chief $6,153 for some of that time, and the vacation was offered as compensation for the rest.
Alderman Christopher Ettori, one of the two no votes, had spoken against the proposal for the beginning, pointing out that department heads don’t get paid overtime.
“The chief, as the lead in the department, made decisions and made choices that led to some of these things happening,” Ettori said Monday. “Some were not of his making, some were.”
Even if the city saw fit to increase compensation to a department head, Ettori said the 18 weeks was excessive.
“I would be amenable, if everything was going swimmingly, to give maybe an extra two weeks vacation, or a 3-percent raise, or an extra year on the contract,” he said.
The other no vote came from Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey, who also called the 18 weeks excessive, noting that is was an “hour for hour” return of the time Larsen worked and that his contract expects that he will have to put in extra time.
“We’re agreeing to this request, the original request, with no compromise,” she said.
Humphrey also said that city firefighters have historically struggled to use up their vacation time and that she expected the city would wind up having to pay it out, despite assurances from Larsen that he intended to use it all. She also noted that 18 weeks was roughly half the time that Larsen had been on the job.
Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland, spoke from outside the rail to say that he served on the search committee that hired Larsen, and that the majority of the applicants they saw were people with no experience leading a department, hoping to use Rutland as a stepping stone.
“Without an undue burden on the taxpayers, I want the city to do right by him,” Notte said. “It’s not going to set a precedent because we are never going to see a situation like this in our lifetimes.”
Notte said any number of other candidates might have quit if they had found themselves in Larsen’s position.
“The amount of effort put in is more than can be expected under the city’s contract,” he said.
Alderman William Gillam said that he had also served on the search committee.
“We made a promise to him we would back him up if things got rough,” Gillam said. “At that time we did not know how bad the department was.”
Gillam said the city needs to be thankful to Larsen because the winds were such during the Baxter Street fire that a less competent response would have seen the Northwest neighborhood destroyed.
“I want to make sure he stays because he did save the neighborhood,” Gillam said.
After the vote, Alderman Matt Whitcomb said he had spoken to a number of members of the public who wanted a better idea what they were getting for the money the city was spending on Larsen, and the board voted to have the chief talk to the Public Safety Committee about the changes he has made at the department.
