The Board of Aldermen passed an extensively modified sign ordinance Tuesday after resisting an effort to modify it just a bit more.
The ordinance proposal was generated by the planning commission and went through two years of revision in the Charter and Ordinance Committee. The final form establishes size standards for different districts in the city, maxing out at 15 feet high and 75 square feet in high-trafficked, heavily developed areas. Existing signs are grandfathered unless circumstances arise like a change of ownership or a sign needing to be replaced, but the board voted to delay enforcement on those triggers until 2023.
“Since 1992, I don’t think I’ve seen an alderperson work as hard as (Charter and Ordinance Committee Chairwoman) Rebecca Mattis has,” Alderman Sam Gorruso said.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Susan Schreibman read a statement from the planning commission saying that the original draft was created looking at the city master plan, signs around the city, and standards in similar communities. Schreibman said the reworked version that came to the board was the result of an effort at reaching consensus, but that many measures were stripped out and she urged the board to at least reduce the maximum size to 32 square feet.
Alderman Michael Talbott said he would have preferred something closer to the Planning Commission’s original draft and that the compromises during the committee process resulted in a document that lacks a clear vision for the city.
“Instead, it mostly conforms to the status quo,” he said.
Talbott said he would “reluctantly” support the ordinance, and asked Mattis if she would back the amendment suggested by Schreibman. Mattis said she wanted to stand by what came out of committee.
Gorruso said the process that went into the revision had been exhaustive and the issue was a trifling one with so many vacant storefronts in town.
“I got no time for this,” he said. “This is the stuff that gets me mad. ... You guys in the planning commission — it’s our city. It’s not yours. You may live in it. It’s our city.”
Talbott made the motion to reduce the maximum size to 32 square feet. That motion failed, with only Alderwomen Melinda Humphrey and Lisa Ryan voting with him. Ryan was the sole “no” vote when the board then approved the ordinance. The board also voted to have the Community and Economic Development Committee discuss creating a fund to help business owners replace nonconforming signs.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
