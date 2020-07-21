A resolution condemning symbols of hate briefly came before the Board of Aldermen this week, but the board held off on any discussion.
The issue came up during the regular Monday night meeting, during which resident Candy Jones addressed the board from “outside the rail” — a status more symbolic than physical with the board conducting virtual meetings — saying she participated in the recent protests at a house displaying a Confederate flag variant and she was calling on the board and Mayor David Allaire to “denounce and condemn such displays.”
“By the silence of omission, racism is condoned,” she said. “Rutland must be better than that. Rutland is better than that, and now it is time to take a stand.” Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey said she had a statement she had intended to make later in the evening as a point of personal privilege, but it was relevant to Jones’ comments. Humphrey talked about the history of the Confederate flag as a symbol of opposition to the Civil Rights movement, the role of the board in representing the interest of all citizens, and how a person of color might have a differently lived experience in Rutland than that of other community members.
With all that in mind, she said, she had a draft resolution to offer, with language recognizing freedom of speech and the pain caused by displaying symbols of hatred, condemning those displays.
“I don’t think we, as a board, are ready to send this to committee yet, but it’s food for thought for a later time,” she said.
Alderman Chris Ettori said he would support the resolution.
“Perhaps there needs to be a longer discussion in committee,” he said. “I don’t know if now it the time to send it to committee, but I would be in full support of the resolution as written.”
Alderwoman Lisa Ryan, a Black woman, spoke in support of the resolution as well. Nobody at the meeting spoke against it.
But nobody offered any formal motions, either, and the discussion ended.
Board President Matt Whitcomb said Tuesday he expects the subject to come up again, and that a formal resolution will go before the board at some point.
