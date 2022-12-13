CASTLETON — For a third time, Janet Currie will have to get signatures from 5% of the town’s registered voters to place retail cannabis on the ballot for Town Meeting Day in March.
The Castleton Select Board, at its regular Monday meeting, voted 2-3 against a motion to place the retail cannabis question on the ballot.
Those in favor were Selectmen Richard Combs and Bob Spaulding. Voting “no” were Chair Jim Leamy, Selectwoman Mary Lee Harris and Selectman Joe Mark.
There are two ways an article can be placed on the Town Meeting Day ballot. One is a petitioner can gather signatures from 5% of the town’s registered voters, and the other is the select board can vote to place it on the ballot directly.
Currie said she obtained the needed signatures for each of the past two votes and wished the board would simply place it on the ballot and spare her the task of gathering signatures.
Currie said she needed an answer soon and couldn’t wait until the board’s next meeting in early January.
“I think it’s an easy decision,” she said. “Many towns have done this without an individual such as myself going out and doing it, so you as a legislative body of this town have the authority to put it on the ballot without me having to go and do it again.”
Currie noted that each vote was close and that she believes many people who signed the petition to have the article on the ballot didn’t realize they had to vote on it at Town Meeting Day for it to pass and take effect.
Vermont law requires that towns “opt-in” before retail cannabis can be sold within their borders, though other types of cannabis businesses, such as cultivation and processing, can operate without voters saying so.
Currie plans to open a cannabis business soon, she said, and has applied for wholesale and manufacturing licenses. She’d like to have retail sales be part of the operation.
At Town Meeting Day 2022, Castleton voters said “no” to retail cannabis with a 306-351 vote. A revote in April saw it fail by 15 votes.
Since the state began granting retail cannabis licenses in October, dozens of them have opened across the state, including two in Rutland City, with a third expected to open there soon. According to the Vermont Cannabis Control Board’s website, retail licenses have been granted to establishments in Fair Haven, Brandon and Middlebury as well, though the site doesn’t say which shops are open for business.
Combs motioned to put the question on the ballot while Spaulding seconded it.
“I guess I’m not inclined to put this on the ballot without a petition in view of the fact that this has twice been defeated by the citizens,” said Mark. “I think it puts us in a prejudicial position to unilaterally put this on the ballot.”
Spaulding said he doesn’t understand Mark’s position.
“What’s the harm in putting it on there?” he asked.
Combs said he sees Mark’s point but believes Currie will get the required signatures anyway and doesn’t see a need to make her do so.
Leamy asked if there had been past instances of the board putting an item on the ballot by itself.
Spaulding said he believes one of the votes to change solid waste districts was put on the ballot by the board, though it wasn’t entirely clear which one.
“I will also vote against this for the simple reason that, as stated, this has been defeated twice,” said Leamy. “Granted, it was a close vote. As far as I’m concerned, it would be setting a precedent that any individual or group could come in here and ask for something to be placed on the ballot without the required number of signatures.”
He said if Currie felt strongly about it then she could get the signatures, which would require the board to put the question to voters.
Harris said she would sign Currie’s petition and vote “yes” come Town Meeting Day but doesn’t feel the board should put it on the ballot itself.
Combs said he supports the board doing it because Currie already had gathered signatures twice. If this were the first time, he wouldn’t.
