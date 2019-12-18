The Board of Aldermen shaved about $30,000 off of the mayor’s $22 million budget proposal Wednesday, as two aldermen fought unsuccessfully for deeper cuts.
The final number the board agreed to send to the voters was $22,054,008, which was $32,537 less than what Mayor David Allaire brought to the board last month. Aldermen Chris Ettori and Scott Tommola voted against the final number after seeing most of their efforts to trim back the budget get voted down.
Early in the meeting, Ettori said while the mayor’s budget was less than a 3% increase over the previous year, the prospect of a $5 million paving bond called for further cuts. He said with Starbucks and other construction projects coming to fruition, the city was likely looking at an increase in the grand list and that level-funding the budget would put Rutland in a good position.
Finding specific cuts proved difficult, though. While the board backed removing $5,000 from a part-time employment line in the treasurer’s office, $2,000 in computer repairs and office supplies from the assessor’s office and about $7,000 from various line items under public works, numerous other proposed cuts faltered.
Tommola targeted overtime lines, noting that overtime made up almost 4% of the overall budget.
“That’s a lot of money,” he said. “That’s a lot of overtime. I realize there are situations where overtime is unavoidable. We’ve got to start thinking a little outside the box, a little bit differently.”
Tommola and Ettori sought to cut $50,000 from the $350,000 budgeted for police department overtime, but won little support.
“I hear the argument that high taxes are driving people out of the city,” Alderman Matt Whitcomb said. “Probably a quicker way to drive people out is a rising crime rate. ... This is not the place to cut.”
An attempt to level-fund overtime in the Department of Public Works, where it went from $35,000 to $42,000, similarly failed — though only by a single vote. Ettori also failed to convince the board not to let DPW replace an 18-year-old truck.
Ettori proposed a number of cuts to different areas of the budget — including aldermen’s salaries — before proposing a massive cut to the city pension fund. The employer contribution was budgeted at $841,784. Ettori’s motion to cut it by $350,000 failed for lack of a second.
“I, personally, cannot afford my taxes,” he said. “I am going to make another motion to cut this $800,000 by $200,000 because that will save me two cents on the tax rate.”
Tommola said he could not get behind cutting the pension because it was an obligation of the city. Treasurer Mary Markowski cautioned that any cut to the city’s contribution now would cost significantly more down the road.
“It’s just like a snowball,” she said. “It’s not going to go away. ... If we don’t address this, this will impact our ability to borrow.”
At the end of the meeting, Tommola expressed frustration, saying they had only found $30,000 of cuts over three hours of the meeting was “pathetic.” He also sent an email to a reporter saying, “We should all be fired.”
