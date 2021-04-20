“Land recognition” entered the city’s agenda Monday over the strong objections of some members of the Board of Aldermen.
The board narrowly voted Monday to have the General Committee discuss the city engaging in a land recognition — a formal acknowledgement that the land where Rutland is located was once Native American territory.
The motion called for a representative of the Abenaki Tribe to be invited to the meeting. Alderman Devin Neary, who made the motion, said similar measures were being taken by municipalities and institutions.
“It’s really an acknowledgement to put that history into context,” Neary said.
Neary said he did not have a specific proposal about how to make the acknowledgement — though he offered an example of something similar to the Pledge of Allegiance held at the beginning of each meeting — and wanted to discuss the idea in committee, but some board members objected to even having the discussion.
Alderman Tom DePoy issued a dire warning about the city opening itself to having to pay millions of dollars in reparations to the Abenaki.
“I think you’re not really thinking about the far-reaching consequences of this,” DePoy said, noting that similar proposals came up on statewide level annually when he served in the Legislature. “Once we start down that path, I would caution you to have a very large amount of money put aside.”
Neary said he appreciated DePoy’s caution.
“I think it is a far cry to say this is a legally binding exercise by any means,” he said.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said she did not understand the proposal and that she would not vote to send something she did not understand to committee for further discussion.
Alderman Sam Gorruso said he thought the city had greater and more immediate issues demanding the board’s attention.
“I don’t understand this, and I know communities are a great place to learn about things, but I don’t think it’s going to solve any of the problems we have,” he said.
Gorruso made a motion to table the discussion, which failed by a vote of 5-6. Aldermen Paul Clifford and William Gillam voted “yes” alongside Gorruso, Davis and DePoy while Board President Matt Whitcomb broke the tie by voting “no” with Neary, Alderwoman Carrie Savage and Aldermen Michael Talbott, Michael Doenges and Thomas Franco.
The vote to send the issue to committee was 6-5 in favor, breaking along the same lines as the motion to table.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
I appreciate Alderman Neary bringing this to the table. A land acknowledgment is a simple and easy way to recognize the Indigenous nations that still live in our area. It is, however, strange to suggest that this would lead to Rutland needing to pay reparations. Taking 10 seconds at the beginning of a meeting to say "we recognize that Rutland sits on unceded Abenaki land" is the least we can do in furthering education/recognition about our state's history and Native neighbors.
