Pedestrian safety and opioid litigation are coming up before the Board of Aldermen.
In separate discussions during its regular meeting Monday, the board voted to send each issue to committee. Pedestrian safety was raised by a concerned citizen while Mayor David Allaire brought up the opioid lawsuit to which the state is a party.
City resident Karen Ranz described watching a car drive right through a downtown crosswalk without yielding to her as she tried to cross the street, and a marked city police cruiser following behind it not doing a thing. She then described almost getting hit by a car in a crosswalk a couple weeks later. Numerous people who spend time on foot downtown, she said, have similar stories.
“A lot of people agree with me that we need to have some attention to enforcement,” she said.
Meanwhile, Ranz said, bicyclists have been making the sidewalks unsafe as well.
“It’s dangerous,” she said. “Skateboards you can hear. Bikes, you don’t know they’re coming.”
Alderman Matt Whitcomb said the traffic safety committee was already scheduled to meet Friday about crossings, and the board voted unanimously to add bicycles on the sidewalks to that agenda.
Vermont is one of several states suing the makers of addictive painkillers, and Allaire told the board he has met repeatedly with the Vermont attorney general’s office regarding the lawsuit, and he had requested the AG’s office send someone to brief the board on where the case stands, given Rutland’s prominence in the addiction epidemic. The board referred that issue to the Committee of the Whole, which is made up of the entire board but operates under the rules for committees, which allow a more free-flowing discussion.
City officials are continuing to discuss a proposal to have the city rent the College of St. Joseph gymnasium for recreation programming. Alderman Thomas DePoy, chairman of the Recreation Committee, said in addition to the gym, the facility had several other rooms, two racquetball courts, an outdoor softball/soccer field and a sizeable parking lot.
The board went into executive session to discuss potential contract negotiations with the college.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.