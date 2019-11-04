The aldermen voted to spend money on bias training Monday.
The roll-call vote to authorize the mayor to take $2,500 out of the contingency fund for the training came after comments from several members of the public. The vote was 7-2, with Aldermen Paul Clifford and Tom DePoy dissenting. Alderman Scott Tommola departed the meeting a short time before the vote and Board President Sharon Davis did not vote because the president only votes to break ties and on appointments.
The board voted in August to have the General Committee discuss bias training for city officials. The move was prompted by several people approaching the board about racial issues in the community following the allegedly racially motivated mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.
However, no meeting was held and the committee’s chairman, Alderman Scott Tommola, said last month he had decided against holding one. He said he feared such a meeting would become a “circus” and that it had been “made clear” to him there would be no money for such training. Mayor David Allaire also said that such training was not something he saw a need to budget for. Tommola said if someone could be found who would perform the training for free, interested city officials could then attend.
Several people turned up to the meeting Monday in response to that.
“I think it is safe to say that we are all here because we believe that Rutland is a place worth living,” Tabitha Moore, president of the Rutland branch of the NAACP, said. “It is no secret that our population is dwindling, that businesses are having trouble finding people to work.”
Moore said that part of making Rutland a more attractive community to outsiders was going to have to involve addressing racial issues.
“We are in this together,” she said. “I don’t think anyone brought a torch or pitchfork tonight. ... The work of honest self-exploration is painful work. It is painful to think that, regardless of our best intentions and education and knowledge, we still do things that oppress others.”
Moore said she was far from immune from such transgressions herself, so she would be happy on multiple levels to help the board through the process. She also said she and the others with her would continue to show up to make sure something happened.
Heather Juliussen-Stevenson, who had previously pressed the board on its inaction, noted the difference between the board’s eager response to traffic safety concerns earlier in the meeting to their silence in response to Moore.
“Quite frankly, you’re cowards,” she said.
Davis kept trying to bring the discussion to an end. After Moore’s remarks she declared she would allow one more speaker “and then we’re moving on to a different subject,” but a woman identifying herself as a Chittenden resident and city landowner rose to speak in support of bias training. Davis tried to move the meeting on, but Rutland High School history teacher Jennie Gartner rose, saying her students had suggested she offer the board some historical perspective.
Gartner read from an essay by American University professor Ibram Kendi putting President Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric in historical perspective, talking about how neither the racism nor the denialism that accompanies it are unique in history.
“Begin with the eight presidents who held slaves while in the oval office, then consider how Abraham Lincoln urged black people to leave the United States,” she quoted the essay. “Where there is suffering from racist policies there are denials the policies are racist.”
Gartner closed with a section of the essay that argued that “only racists say they are not racist” while anti-racists are willing to grapple with their own racism.
Davis again sought to end the discussion, but Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey then thanked Juliussen-Stevenson for her observation earlier on.
“Our silence speaks volumes and sometimes by not speaking, we’re clearly making our choice,” she said.
City resident Erica Zimmer then rose to speak, reminding the board members that she had emailed each of them to describe her examination of her own biases in recent years.
“It’s a very painful journey,” she said. “It’s embarrassing and it’s humiliating but you have to do it.”
With that, Davis then moved the meeting on and as Allaire began discussing his 2020-2021 budget proposal, Tommola, who had been silent throughout the discussion, left the meeting.
The discussion was not quite over yet, though. Alderman Matt Whitcomb, after completing a report from a Public Safety Committee meeting on selling a fire truck, moved to add bias training to the agenda under unfinished business. This passed by a voice vote with DePoy dissenting. When the board got to that point in the agenda, Whitcomb made the motion to authorize the $2,500 and Humphrey requested the roll call.
There was no debate.
