The Rutland Raider name and arrowhead mascot got one step closer to retirement Tuesday night.
In a special meeting held on Zoom, the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners voted 6-4 to make the change.
The vote and discussion originally was scheduled for last week’s regular board meeting, however, it was delayed after Commissioner Hurley Cavacas raised concerns that board members in favor of keeping the current mascot had become the targets of a local political intimidation campaign. Cavacas moved to postpone any discussion of the issue until the board’s legal counsel was able to advise on the matter.
At the top of the meeting, which was viewed by more than 40 people, Board Chairwoman Alison Notte read a statement addressing Cavacas’ concerns.
“Our legal counsel has indicated that there were no violations of any of our policies, no improper threats and no issues that should limit our ability to proceed as we might choose to address the issues before us,” Notte stated, adding that Cavacas agreed that his concerns had been resolved.
Commissioner Kevin Kiefaber then made a motion to “cease use of the Raider name and imagery, and that the Rutland City School administration work with our student body to come up with a new mascot that would be more inclusive and welcoming, and to bring this suggestion before this board for approval no later than Dec. 8 of this year.”
A subsequent roll call vote provided each commissioner an opportunity to speak to the issue.
Commissioner Brittany Cavacas, who is also running for state Senate, voted against the motion, citing the need for a more “open and transparent” discussion with both current students and city residents.
Commissioner Hurley Cavacas echoed his daughter’s comments, arguing that much of the testimony presented to the board has been from nonresidents and “students have been muffled.”
Commissioner Ann Dages expressed sympathy for those who are opposed to the change.
“I saw how passionate people remain about their high school years. It’s definitely seems to be a loss,” she said.
However, Dages voted in favor of the motion, noting the damaging effect such images have had on the Indigenous community. She argued that white people don’t get to decide what is and isn’t harmful to those groups.
Commissioner Matthew Olewnik voted for the motion, saying mascot does not align with district’s vision and mission statements.
“‘This is the way things have always been’ and ‘this is tradition,’ quite frankly, are not arguments for me to avoid making changes that are necessary,” he said.
Commissioner Joanne Pencak acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, but ultimately supported the motion, explaining that she believes the racist origins of the mascot are irrefutable.
Commissioner Charlene Seward voted against the motion, saying she, too, wanted to hear more from the public and students.
She explained that she wasn’t necessarily opposed to the change, but was open to keeping the Raider name.
Commissioner Erin Shimp opposed the motion, citing her concerns over “a lot of political movement and a lot of scripted behavior.”
Shimp connected the problematic historical use of Indigenous symbols and modern efforts to change them as two opposing types of “propaganda.”
“Rutland defines itself this way. The Rutland Raiders are the Rutland Raiders. They’ve been that way a long time,” she said.
Shimp mentioned hearing stories about Native Americans who supported the mascot.
“I think there’s a lot of local Native American descendants that have not been heard because they don’t feel that this is a racist or unfair treatment towards their culture,” she said.
But while she wanted to retain the name, Shimp said she is open to removing the arrowhead. She also called for more Native American history be implemented in throughout district curricula.
Commissioner Cathy Solsaa supported the motion, saying that clinging to a tradition for tradition’s sake is not a “reason for continuing bad behavior.”
Commissioner Dena Goldberg delivered a lengthy statement in favor of the motion in which she acknowledged the multitude of personal and demographic experiences within the community, and reminded the board that it should look at the big picture and use data to make informed decisions on difficult issues.
She went on to caution against making a “majority rule” decision in a matter that involves harmful interactions being voiced by a minority population.
“We will never consider this issue when we discuss bullying or trauma-informed education, which this is part of it, in my opinion,” she said, explaining that a school board would never hold a vote to decide whether people being bullied was a problem no matter how small the number.
Goldberg reminded the board of its recent anti-bias training in which the issue of the negative impact of school mascots and symbols was discussed.
Shimp pushed back on Goldberg’s comments, saying that the bullying has now been “reversed” — student and public comment has been “quieted.”
She said while she did not attend the bias training herself, she has “been all over this world” and “through a lot of cultures,” and does not believe the Rutland community has any ill intent in using the Raider name.
Shimp cautioned against creating more division in the community by limiting input.
Brittany Cavacas noted the division the issue has created.
“These kids deserve more from us, and they deserve for us to hear what they have to say, not what we have to say as adults in our own political parties,” she said.
In an effort to find a middle ground, Seward suggested removing the arrowhead but keeping the Raider name.
Notte eventually restated the motion on the floor and invited additional discussion.
Student representative Isabella LaFemina addressed the board to say she supports the change, but added that many of her peers are confused because they have not had the opportunity to learn about the issue in the same detail she has.
“A lot of the students don’t understand why the change needs to happen because we don’t see the issue in our everyday lives,” she said. “It’s hard to want change when the students don’t see the problem.”
She posited that if students knew more about the issue and were privy to the same presentations and testimonials she and the rest of the board were, they would understand and support the change.
Shimp then asked Kiefaber amending the motion to retain the Raider name but eliminate the arrowhead.
Kiefaber declined, saying the name is “tainted.”
“I think the Raider name has been associated with the appropriation of Native American symbols for a long, long time, and we can’t really separate it from the image without retaining some of that negativity,” Kiefaber said.
Goldberg then asked Kiefaber to amend the Dec. 8 deadline to give the administration more time to further engage students and the community.
Kiefaber, who said he was open to it, asked Rutland High School Principal Greg Schillinger to weigh in.
Schillinger said having more time to solicit student feedback would be preferable.
Superintendent Bill Olsen agreed with Goldberg’s amendment, suggesting extending the deadline to April.
“I think there needs to be a learning process for the kids to go through, and we haven’t had time to do that,” he said, noting that the administration’s focus has been on reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kiefaber noted that if the board wanted to have the change in place for the next school year, a decision would need to be made by February.
Schillinger said that even with the extended deadline, he doesn’t envision the change fully taking effect by next year.
“What I’m envisioning is something that is going to require an ongoing process,” he said, underscoring the need to give students enough time to reflect on the issue without rushing them.
Notte then called for a roll call vote on the motion with an amended deadline of Feb. 9. The motion passed 6-4 along the same lines.
Speaking Wednesday, Kiefaber said he is comfortable with extending the deadline to February, but maintains his position on retiring both the name and symbol, saying not doing both would be a half measure.
He added that, while he thinks it’s important the students be involved in choosing a new mascot, the decision of whether or not the current one is appropriate is up to the board.
Also, Kiefaber addressed concerns that his daughter Marisa Kiefaber’s involvement in the committee to change the mascot presents a potential conflict of interest, saying it has had no influence on him.
“I don’t think it’s an issue for us anymore than it is for the Cavacases,” he said.
Notte agreed.
“Both are adults and able to have their own point of view on the matter exclusive of one another,” she said Wednesday. “And just to point out, we have a sitting conflict of interest on our board with a father-and-daughter team.”
When asked whether the board would be open to voting on the compromise proposed by Seward, and Shimp said it might have been considered if it had been brought up sooner.
“As far as how the process has gone and where we’re at, I don’t foresee taking a step back to that,” she said.
Notte said the board was not rushing to have the issue settled before Town Meeting Day out of concern that a city-wide referendum to save the mascot might be on the ballot, pointing out that even if it passed, the result would be non-binding. She said she was more concerned that prolonging the debate would overshadow upcoming discussion of the school budget.
Kiefaber stated that board would not be swayed by any community-wide poll or vote.
“The whole issue here is not a popularity contest. It’s not a question of whether most of our community or most of our students think that the Raider mascot is a good thing,” he said. “It’s a question of whether our schools are open and welcoming to all students. And in so much as the Raider name makes some of our students feel singled out and excluded, it’s not an appropriate mascot.”
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.