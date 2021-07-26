Some on the town Select Board want to see the owners of the former Diamond Run Mall pay for their own security at the site.
The board was expecting to hear from Joe Anthony, president and CEO of Zamias Services Inc., at its meeting on July 20, but spoke remotely to Michael Sternberg, the property’s manager, instead.
Zamias owns the mall property, which stopped operating as a mall in the fall of 2019 after years of decline not inconsistent with national trends. During the pandemic, it has hosted several food distribution programs.
The board has heard periodically from the mall’s owners about plans for redevelopment ever since it closed.
In March, Anthony told the board there’s interest in the property from various entities in the retail and hospitality sectors but, he wouldn’t give names or specifics until the deals are done. He said he would update the board in about three months. To that end, the board put him on the agenda for a regular meeting scheduled a few weeks ago, but Anthony didn’t attend.
At the July 20 meeting, Sternberg thanked the board for scheduling this meeting and said the company thinks housing and hospitality remain key in the redevelopment.
“We still feel that a strong housing and hospitality component for this project is something that really could drive this, and we’re working with reaching out to local, regional, national home builders, workforce housing builders, and other housing groups to assess the level of interest, and that’s certainly been a big focus of our group up to this point,” he said. “We also feel that one other area to explore is potential entertainment uses. Entertainment uses in the mall retail world right now are shifting based on what’s popular, what people need, what people are getting excited about, and also what types of uses have run their course.”
The company has its ears to the ground for entertainment that’s family friendly and can be done year-round.
He noted that the owners have routinely said “yes” to any pandemic-related need the community or state has had for the site.
“We’ve been doing that since the spring of last year and it’s going to continue through the fall,” he said. “So whatever needs anybody has locally, regionally, the state level in terms of getting food to people in an easy way, we’ve said yes to everything. We want to do it, we have the site to do it, we’ve drawn the maps to make it very easy for people to come in.”
Select Board Chairwoman Mary Ashcroft said the town had concerns about security at the mall.
“We have had reports of break-ins, of people, if not living in there, certainly using it for temporary housing,” she said.
Sternberg said he’s been keeping in close contact with Administrative Assistant to the Select Board, Bill Sweet, and responds anytime an issue is reported. He said he’s also on site nearly every day of the week looking to be proactive with security.
Police Chief Ed Dumas asked whether he’d secured a garage door in the rear of the building. Sternberg said that he had.
Ashcroft didn’t sound impressed by this, suggesting that the company is relying on local police for its security needs. Sternberg said that’s not how he’d characterize the situation.
Prior to this, Selectman Don Chioffi said the mall needs to hire its own full-time security, something beyond a few cameras.
“We have a limited police force and we have residential neighborhoods all over our town that are begging us for more visibility by the police, and every single time they have to go up to a call, which is frequent to your establishment and others, you’re not the only one, that detracts from our overall community policing, and I really think you have a responsibility to provide more security than your are and not rely on our police force to handle these nuisance complaints,” he said.
Chioffi also said he wanted to know whether the company has any sense of a timeline for redeveloping the site. Sternberg said he wasn’t in a position to give any dates or times, only that the company is still working on it.
“We seem to get the same answers all the time,” said Selectwoman Sharon Russell. “I feel like it’s a broken record.”
