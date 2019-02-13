ORWELL — Police said they recovered a body from Lake Champlain in Orwell on Wednesday that matched the description of Benson resident Lee Wiktorski, 61, who never returned from an ice-fishing trip Monday.
Divers with Vermont State Police found a body at 3:30 p.m. and transported it to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy and identity confirmation.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, police said they used sonar and divers to find a silver pickup matching the description of Wiktorski's vehicle submerged in 22 feet of water, but no one was in the car.
Currents and zero visibility made the search more difficult, police said, and an investigation is ongoing.
