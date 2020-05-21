Several houses on Campbell Road are under a boil water notice.
The city issued the notice to about two dozen homes Thursday following a water leak that required an interruption in service. According to the Department of Public Works, the notice is precautionary pending test results expected within 24 to 48 hours.
The full notice is available on the city website.
