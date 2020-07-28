The boil-water order for Center Street has been lifted, according to the Department of Public Works.
The order was put in place Monday after a repairs to a cracked water main necessitated shutting off water to several customers on the street, including a number of restaurants.
By midday Tuesday, tests for contamination had come back negative and the order was lifted, according to Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg.
