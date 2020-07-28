The boil-water order for Center Street has been lifted, according to the Department of Public Works.

The order was put in place Monday after a repairs to a cracked water main necessitated shutting off water to several customers on the street, including a number of restaurants.

By midday Tuesday, tests for contamination had come back negative and the order was lifted, according to Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

