PROCTOR — Ten homes affected by a waterline break are being advised to boil their water until Thursday afternoon.
Town Manager Michael Ramsey said Tuesday that the boil-water notice initially went out on Monday and was scheduled to end Wednesday, but it’s been updated.
The boil-water notice will end Thursday at 4 p.m.
He said 10 homes on South Street south of Holden Avenue were affected by the waterline break. All were notified of the issue and advised to boil their drinking water.
According to Ramsey, the line was damaged by Green Mountain Power while it was doing work in the area. The company is paying a contractor to fix the line, so there’s no cost to the town.
