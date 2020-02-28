MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Middletown Springs is looking at a pair of budget jumps. The general fund is at $265,497 to be raised by taxes, up $33,122 or 14% from last year’s 232,375. The $319,200 highway fund saw a smaller jump, up $22,450 or about 7.6% from last year’s $296,750.
Voters are also being asked to approve $24,500 for a contract with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, $79,500 for the fire department and a $500,000 bond for a new town office and meeting room.
Middletown Springs votes in the historical society dining hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
— Gordon Dritschilo
