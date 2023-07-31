BURLINGTON — A Rutland man, who is facing a manslaughter charge in state court for killing a friend at a city motel more than two years ago, was sentenced in federal court to 30 months in prison on Monday for illegal possession of a firearm while being a drug addict.

Kahliq Richardson, 20, of River Street, will get credit for about 15 months in prison. Richardson also is eligible for good time, but the court was told that he has had ongoing disciplinary problems while behind bars.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0