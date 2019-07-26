BURLINGTON — The defense lawyers for Steven D. Bourgoin, convicted in May on five counts of homicide for a horrific fiery crash in Williston that killed 5 Central Vermont teens, has asked in a secret motion to have a new trial.
The reason for both the new trial request and for the unusual sealing are unknown because the defense motion was filed under seal in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.
The Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office has responded to the motion — but that response, which would normally be public, also was filed as a sealed document.
The undisclosed documents from the defense and state are listed on the public docket sheet maintained in the Bourgoin case by the criminal court.
The docket sheet does indicate defense lawyers Robert W. Katims and Sara M. Puls submitted two separate motions seeking a new trial. One motion is private, but the other motion seeking a new trial or a judgment of acquittal notwithstanding the guilty verdicts appears to be public.
An assistant court clerk said Friday afternoon the file was unavailable for public inspection and it was believed with the trial judge.
It is unclear if Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George and deputy Susan Hardin contested the sealing on behalf of the public after the high-profile and historic trial. The case is believed to have the most victims in a single homicide case in Vermont.
Efforts to ask George and Hardin about the motions on Friday were unsuccessful. George said in a text message Friday evening she was in the Northeast Kingdom with no cell service and spotty internet.
As of Friday afternoon, Judge Kevin Griffin had failed to issue an order either approving or rejecting the sealing of the motion. The defense filed the motion June 28 and the state responded July 19, the docket sheet shows.
The Times Argus, Rutland Herald and the Stowe Newspaper Group filed a request Friday afternoon with the criminal court asking Griffin to make the Bourgoin documents public.
The court has set aside two days in late August for the sentencing of Bourgoin, 38, of Williston. The hearings on Aug. 26 and 27 are scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.
Bourgoin faces 20 years to life for each of the second-degree murder convictions.
The jury found Bourgoin guilty on May 22 on the five homicide counts — and two lesser charges — for the wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 in Williston in October 2016. The jury rejected his insanity defense.
Bourgoin’s defense team maintained he was criminally insane when he drove his northbound 2012 Toyota Tacoma into a southbound 2004 Volkswagen Jetta on I-89 about 11:55 p.m. Oct. 8, 2016.
Killed in the crash were: the driver, Cyrus Zschau, 16, of Moretown, and his passengers Eli Brookens, 16, of Waterbury; Janie Chase Cozzi, 15, of Fayston; Liam Hale, 16, of Fayston and Mary Harris, 16, of Moretown. They were headed home from a concert in South Burlington.
The jury also found Bourgoin guilty on two post-crash misdemeanor charges: aggravated operation of a Williston Police cruiser without permission by taking it from the accident site and later reckless driving of the police vehicle by returning to the scene and slamming it into his truck.
Bourgoin was seriously injured in the second crash because he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the police cruiser he stole. He was hospitalized for about a week and has since remained in prison.
The jurors — eight women and four men — heard 11 days of testimony. They deliberated about 12 hours over two days before returning the verdicts.
Judge Griffin ordered the Vermont Probation and Parole Office to complete a pre-sentence investigation.
After the verdict, Katims told reporters the defense planned to appeal on several legal issues, including the court’s refusal to grant a mistrial midway through the trial. The defense had requested the mistrial on grounds the prosecution had failed to supply the defense a statement by Bourgoin’s ex-fiancée, Anila Lawrence.
While Griffin found there was a discovery violation by the prosecution, the judge said he thought it was not serious enough to warrant a mistrial. In the end he ordered the jury to disregard one statement Lawrence said Bourgoin made to her sometime after the crash.
