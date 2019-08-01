BURLINGTON — Defense lawyers are citing the controversial dismissal of two murder charges and two attempted murder counts by Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George as one reason a Williston man convicted on five homicide charges should win a new trial or get his case overturned.
The lawyers for Steven Bourgoin, 38, also maintain the jury failed to remain impartial in May because at least two members were so overcome by the testimony and evidence that they asked the court about trauma counseling, the motion noted.
Those two reasons are among a handful that defense lawyers Robert W. Katims and Sarah M. Pols included in a 29-page motion asking for a judgment of acquittal or new trial for Bourgoin.
Bourgoin, who grew up in Rutland, was convicted May 22 on five counts of second-degree murder for a wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 in Williston that killed five Central Vermont teenagers in October 2016. The jury also convicted him on two misdemeanor charges.
George and veteran Deputy State’s Attorney Susan G. Hardin filed a 36-page response saying there is no basis for any of the defense claims and asked Judge Kevin Griffin to reject both requests.
The defense lawyers wrote they have additional information on some of the points raised in the motion, and they are prepared to argue them at a future hearing.
A separate motion seeking a new trial was filed under seal by the defense. Griffin has never ruled on the sealing request, leaving the public case file in limbo in the clerk’s office.
Without explanation, Griffin rejected on Monday a written motion on behalf of the Times Argus, Rutland Herald and the Vermont Community Newspaper Group, a chain of weekly newspapers based in Stowe, seeking access on behalf of the public to the defense motion and the state’s response.
“The matter is under advisement, and the court expects to issue rulings on all issues raised within a week of this entry order,” Griffin said in a one-sentence docket entry Monday.
Bourgoin’s defense team attempted to prove he was criminally insane when he drove his truck head-on into the teens’ car on Interstate 89 in Williston at about 11:55 p.m. Oct. 8, 2016.
The defense maintains the state failed to provide sufficient evidence to support the jury’s verdict beyond a reasonable doubt, the motion noted. The defense said its insanity evidence negated the state’s claim that Bourgoin knew what he was doing.
George and Hardin, during the 11 days of testimony, attempted to show Bourgoin fully understood his actions. They used Dr. Paul Cotton, a forensic psychiatrist, in rebuttal.
The defense used two forensic psychiatrists during their case. Dr. David Rosmarin, of Boston, who was hired by the defense and Dr. Reena Kapoor, of Yale University, who was initially hired by the prosecution, both concluded Bourgoin was insane.
Katims and Pols’ motion notes new evidence surfaced June 4 when George dropped two murder charges and two attempted murder charges because the defense in those respective cases said they were planning to use insanity defenses.
George, in dropping the four charges, said she did not believe she had enough evidence to rebut the insanity defenses.
The cases dropped were for:
— An attempted first-degree murder charge filed on June 30, 2015, against Veronica Lewis, 35, formerly of Queens and recently from a Worcester group home, for a near-fatal shooting of her licensed firearms instructor in Westford. Darryl Montague, 48, was shot twice in the face and once in the upper stomach, police said.
— A first-degree murder charge filed on March 30, 2017, against Louis Fortier, 38, of Boston, for stabbing Richard Medina, 43, on the Church Street Marketplace in Burlington. Fortier stabbed Medina in the head, neck and back, police said.
— Both a first-degree murder charge and an attempted first-degree murder charge filed Oct. 13, 2017, against Aita Gurung, 36, of Burlington, for using a meat cleaver to kill his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, 32, and seriously injure his mother-in-law, Thulsa Rimal, at their residence in the Old North End of Burlington.
Katims and Pols maintain that George waited until nine days after the Bourgoin trial to drop the charges because some expert testimony in those cases were by the same doctor the state attempted to discredit in the Bourgoin case — Dr. Rosmarin.
George and Hardin said Bourgoin’s defense team knew the status of those cases before the dismissal notices were filed May 31, and therefore it is not “new evidence” as claimed by Katims and Pols.
Also, George and Hardin wrote they considered Dr. Cotton’s findings confidential when he determined two were insane
The defense said Rosmarin had found Lewis insane and that was part of the reason the state dropped the case against her. The State’s Attorney’s Office maintained Rosmarin’s finding was not the main reason.
Attorney General T.J. Donovan, whose office has concurrent jurisdiction over the cases, has been asked by Gov. Phil Scott to review the dismissals.
The state said the defense claim about the two jurors becoming traumatized was “pure speculation.”
Among the other reasons cited for either a new trial or acquittal was the jury instructions by Judge Griffin were misleading and confusing. The defense cites the instructions centering on diminished capacity and the lesser included offense of involuntary manslaughter.
Killed in the crash were: the driver, Cyrus Zschau, 16, of Moretown, and his passengers Eli Brookens, 16, of Waterbury; Janie Chase Cozzi, 15, of Fayston; Liam Hale, 16, of Fayston and Mary Harris, 16, of Moretown. They were headed home from a concert in South Burlington.
Their car rolled over in the median and burst into flames after the crash. Harris was ejected.
Bourgoin, who was wearing a seat belt, later jumped into a Williston Police cruiser, fled south on I-89, made a U-turn, and returned to the scene. Bourgoin crashed into the wreckage of the first incident and was ejected from the cruiser.
Bourgoin, who has been jailed since being discharged from UVM Medical Center, faces 20 years to life for each of the five second-degree murder convictions.
A two-day sentencing hearing is planned for Aug. 26 and 27.
