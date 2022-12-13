Three projects aimed at increasing equity in Rutland County got a boost this week.
Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Bowse Health Trust announced Tuesday that it was funding three new projects during the next three years.
Representatives of the trust said efforts by Castleton University, The Housing Trust of Rutland County and Social Tinkering were chosen as addressing the priorities identified in the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment for the greater Rutland community.
These priorities are to improve health equity in the areas of housing, child care/parenting, mental health and supporting the aging community. Recipients will receive a total of $100,000 each throughout three years.
Rutland nonprofit Social Tinkering got a grant for its "JEDI Movement." JEDI stands for justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, and Director Jeanette Langston said it is led by local people from populations that have faced discrimination.
"People who experience the barriers to equality more than anyone else," she said. "Who better to give us the solutions to inequality than the people who experience inequality every day. ... All these different social issues that different nonprofit groups are working on fall under the category of inequality."
Langston said the group will focus on identifying barriers to equity and working to remove those barriers, consulting with other groups and doing trainings on issues such as access to health care, education and housing, as well as workplace discrimination. She said they will be positioned to help with activities such as writing a diversity policy or conducting a bias training.
"The list goes on because people are marginalized in all sorts of different ways," she said. "What we're working on is centering their voices and the changes that need to be made. ... Instead of people doing it for folks, we're doing it together with them. They're leading it."
Castleton University's grant goes toward its Center for Social Justice and Trauma-Informed Care. Castleton Professor Linda Olson said the program was launched by members of several departments — including sociology, women's studies and criminal justice — in conjunction with the health center.
"We appreciate the connection between the lack of social justice ... and trauma that comes with that," she said.
Olson said the program will work to educate professionals in various fields, like health, education, criminal justice and social work, on connections between inequality and trauma. The program also will involve support for "vicarious trauma" — when professionals suffer psychological impacts from the trauma affecting their clients.
The grant will help conduct trainings and support events like conferences and bringing in guest speakers.
"I think it's going to be fantastic," Olson said. "I think it's exciting that we finally have the time to invest in what we've already been doing on our own."
Housing Trust's Resident Services Program was the third beneficiary. A news release stated the trust serves more than 500 residents, mostly low- to moderate-income residents facing home insecurity. The program is aimed at helping the residents connect more easily to services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.