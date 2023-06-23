Next week, the Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County will kick off a very busy few months as it begins its eight-week Rutland City and Castleton summer camps.
However, a third camp is being offered this year in a brand-new location for the club — Rutland Town.
With plans to offer an after-school program in the area in the coming year as well, Rutland Town is the organization’s seventh location in the county. Other locations include Orwell, Benson, Fair Haven and Barstow Memorial School in Chittenden.
Executive Director Nicole Rice said the expansion to the town is as a result of the huge growth in the need for their services since the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s Rutland Town camp is a six-week program that will begin July 5 and it, along with the two other summer camps, are at full capacity.
“Prior to COVID, we had three sites (operating during the school year),” Rice said. “During COVID, we were closed for about four weeks and then we opened up right away to offer essential child care. Since then, we have continued to grow. We’ve always been available for those really tricky hours — that chunk of time when kids are out of school and parents are not yet out of work — and filling that summer need,” Rice said.
The Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County has served area families and kids through its after-school and summer child care programming for over 20 years, “providing a safe space, caring mentors, enriching programs, experiences and activities” to area children, according to its website.
In this year’s summer camps alone, the club will serve close to 150 children aged 5 to 12, providing opportunities to make connections with their peers, visit local lakes and pools and take field trips, among other activities.
Director of Operations Malik Hines started with the club in 2019 and said the recent expansion has been pretty amazing, especially since the organization is able to provide more options and serve more kids.
“We started off with a summer program just in Rutland (City) before the pandemic. We ended up only having about five or 10 kids. That following year, after the pandemic started to slow down, that’s when we got our big increase,” Hines said. “We ended up getting 45 kids at our location that summer … Now our services are needed even more.”
For Jeremy Waite, a single father of two girls, the club has been an amazing help for his family.
“My girls are very active and like to be out with other kids, so the Boys & Girls Club has really given them that chance,” Waite said. “I work daylight to dark some days — I maintain the highways for Western Rutland County for VTrans — so it’s huge to have this … It’s affordable for the amount of stuff they do for the kids. The type of care they give my girls is unreal.”
He added that with difficulties finding affordable and accessible child care for families statewide, the club is working to fill a huge need.
Moving forward, Rice said one of the biggest needs of Rutland County Boys & Girls Club is help sustaining the organization’s expansion financially.
“We don’t want to jeopardize the enrichment, the growth and having a safe space because we don’t have those funds,” Rice said. “We’re doing a really huge push on resource development and trying to connect with community donors and partners to be able to keep our programs going.”
She added that the club is also always looking for volunteers to help out with meal prep, serve as one-on-one mentors, or offer enrichment opportunities where kids can learn a new skill.
“Anytime we can connect with a volunteer or community partner that’s willing to teach their passion or their skill, that’s huge for us,” Rice said.
Those interested in donating or volunteering can find out more at RutlandBoysAndGirlsClub online.
“It’s been truly amazing to see this growth happen ... The reason that I came into this role is that I saw the need for after-school care,” Rice said. “(And) we’re not just child care. We teach, we have a mentoring program, we do enrichment and clubs and allow our youth to connect with the community and with community partners to learn job, citizenship and leadership skills.”