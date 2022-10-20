BRANDON — Although it has adopted a statement of inclusion and taken steps toward making the town more diverse and inclusive, the select board continues to receive criticism about how it handles appointments.
Town resident Sandy Mayo read a letter at the Oct. 10 board meeting stating that she had “a terrible and intimidating experience” with board Chair Seth Hopkins while she was being interviewed for a seat on the Development Review Board.
Mayo said she felt intimidated when Hopkins announced publicly that she’d applied to be on the review board.
“This was after Seth made the statement to the public that he did not post names of applicants publicly until after the board made their decision,” she said.
She was interviewed by the select board in an executive session.
“In the executive session, the chair asked whether I thought I was a contentious person. This was the only question he asked,” she wrote. “I was appalled at the lack of interest he and the whole (board) had in the interview, not questioning anything about me other than implying I was a contentious person.”
She accused the board of being inconsistent with its appointment policies, as well as being “prejudiced, intolerant, biased, intimidating” toward her because of her gender.
After her interview for the Development Review Board, she withdrew her application, she said.
“I was treated unfairly,” she said. “By filing a complaint, this type of treatment of women will stop happening and women who want to serve as members on boards, commissions and/or committees are treated equally and fairly by the Brandon Select Board.”
The letter she read to the board also was sent to the Vermont Human Rights Commission and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, she said.
Mayo said her complaint is about policies, how they’re made, changed and applied — not politics or personalities.
“I think it’s bringing this out in a lot of towns,” Mayo said about the declaration of inclusion. “Historically, Vermont has had a certain type of board and especially in the smaller towns. But with a declaration of inclusion, a lot of questions come up with how everybody is being treated and treating one another, so then we get into these micro transgressions and it’s … how do we know they are what they are if we haven’t been educated?”
Prompted by the Black Lives Matter movement and the May 2020 death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police, locals Bob Harnish and Al Wakefield began an effort to get all Vermont municipalities to adopt declarations of inclusion. Many towns have done so, as has the state itself through Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s signature.
The wording of each declaration varies, but a template can be found online at vtdeclarationofinclusion.org. Essentially, it says the adopting town welcomes people from all walks of life and formally condemns any kind of racism, sexism and bigotry.
Brandon adopted its declaration in 2021.
In her letter to the select board, Mayo said she had been nervous about applying to the Development Review Board given how a recent appointment to the select board itself was handled.
She was referring to the appointment of Selectman Ralph Ethier, who applied to fill a vacant seat, along with Cecil Reniche-Smith and Marielle Blais, who are both women. Neither woman was appointed a few meetings ago in September after a 3-1 vote by the all-male board.
The board first voted 2-2 to appoint Reniche-Smith. Selectmen Tracy Wyman and Brian Coolidge voted “no” while Hopkins and Selectman Tim Guiles voted “yes.” Wyman then motioned to appoint Ethier. Guiles then voted “yes” along with Coolidge and Wyman.
The board was criticized by Blais for allegedly not being transparent in how it accepted and published the names of people who’d applied for the open seat. She also was critical of the board for appointing another male member when it had multiple qualified women to choose from.
That conversation ended with Guiles saying, “I’d like to say, thank you, Ralph (Ethier), for being willing to be on the select board. I think that getting lost in this conversation is that you’re very qualified to do a good job, despite the fact that you’re a white man.”
“It was unclear to me then why he made a racist/sexist comment like that,” wrote Mayo in her Oct. 10 letter. “Still I had applied for a seat on the Development Review Board and would stick with it.”
Guiles’ comment drew exclamations at the meeting, and he was later called out over it by Economic Development Officer Bill Moore at the Sept. 26 meeting.
Moore said he was “flabbergasted” by Guiles’ quote as he read it in the Rutland Herald and asked Guiles to clarify the statement.
“Because it’s really stark and weird to read that, and out of context it certainly pops as something that could shoot as defensive, but certainly not sensitive,” said Moore, wanting to know if Guiles’ “white man” remark was pertinent to the discussion.
“The part of the discussion that was relevant at the time was, there were comments made in the room about how (Ethier) shouldn’t have been appointed because he was a man, and I think I was referring to that in my comment. And so, yes, that was relevant at the time,” said Guiles.
Moore seemed exasperated by Guiles’ explanation.
“This is an opportunity to say, ‘well, maybe that wasn’t a great thing to say,’ or that it seemed rather glib and off-the-cuff; maybe looking back on it you didn’t sound great, especially a quote that would be going out to the public as a representative of our community,” said Moore.
“The ‘white man’ was including the other form of otherness so, yes, it wouldn’t have been the quote I had chosen to come away from that discussion,” said Guiles. “Agreed.”
Hopkins said Wednesday that the board has been acting in good faith with regard to the criticisms it receives and has made changes to policies following those critiques, however, some of the comments leveled at the board haven’t taken all the facts into account.
He noted that Moore, Town Manager David Atherton, and Town Clerk and Treasurer Sue Gage have been appointed to the town’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee to review town policies and procedures, and ensure they align with the spirit of the inclusion statement. Brandon also has applied to be part of the IDEAL Vermont initiative, through the Vermont Racial Equity Advisory Panel.
The committee, he said, is awaiting further guidance from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, while the town has yet to hear back on its IDEAL application.
Hopkins said the declaration of inclusion was a statement, while the DEI committee and IDEAL application are the next steps to see it realized.
“We’re trying to keep doing the work we need to do to keep the town moving forward and we think there’s room for improvement, and we’re happy to make improvements where we can, but we are trying to act in good faith all the time and I think there’s aspersions being cast our way that really aren’t grounded in our motivation,” said Hopkins.
He noted that at the Oct. 10 meeting the board voted to appoint Jim DesMarais to the Development Review Board, and to appoint Eve Beglarian to serve on the Energy Committee.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
