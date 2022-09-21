BRANDON — Ralph Ethier is the newest addition to the town select board, though his appointment came under some controversy.

Following a 3-1 vote, Ethier was appointed at the Sept. 12 board meeting to fill a one-year term left vacant by the resignation of Selectman Michael Markowski. Ethier will hold the seat until Town Meeting Day in March, when he’ll have to be elected in order to continue serving on the board.

