BRANDON — Ralph Ethier is the newest addition to the town select board, though his appointment came under some controversy.
Following a 3-1 vote, Ethier was appointed at the Sept. 12 board meeting to fill a one-year term left vacant by the resignation of Selectman Michael Markowski. Ethier will hold the seat until Town Meeting Day in March, when he’ll have to be elected in order to continue serving on the board.
Select board members Brian Coolidge, Tracy Wyman and Tim Guiles voted in favor of appointing Ethier. Board Chair Seth Hopkins was the only “no” vote.
The board previously had voted 2-2 to appoint Cecil Reniche-Smith, with Coolidge and Wyman voting “no.”
Ethier, Reniche-Smith and Marielle Blais were the three candidates the under board consideration. Each had submitted letters of interest, and each was interviewed in separate executive sessions in the hour leading up to the regular board meeting.
The first point of controversy was raised prior to the vote by Blais. She said the board hadn’t been transparent in its process for choosing a new member, though it did follow its established policy and the law.
“I’m not going to be so nice because this process has not been a process at all,” said Claire Astone. She said she was not pleased with how letters of interest were collected or made public, nor did she feel the interview process the board used was adequate. She also was critical of a post Hopkins made on Front Porch Forum in response to the board’s decision not to release names of applicants right away.
Hopkins said he stands by what he posted.
He said Tuesday that the board met in executive session after receiving the letters of interest but didn’t make any decision that night.
“What really unfolded in the days after that were some accusations that we were hiding who had applied, and why didn’t we release the names, and my response was, we didn’t have permission to release the names,” said Hopkins. “We wanted to be careful about it, to check and make sure they’re OK with it.”
Town Manager David Atherton said that he’s noticed the public expects a greater level of transparency than what the laws and rules require.
“I think the board did follow the process that’s set forth, but I also realized, through some other things in town that we’ve had to discuss, that there’s this new level of transparency that’s not really written in a book that we need to start following,” he said, adding that he feels this is the case even on the national level.
Another main point of controversy over Ethier’s appointment was his gender.
“There’s been a lot of talk since Brandon adopted a statement of inclusivity, and there are two initiatives about that, and I would urge the board to think about what representation means,” said Blais ahead of the vote. “And I know that I’ve heard from a number of women who were really happy that a woman was running. And they were encouraging to me, and I think they would be encouraging to Cecil (Reniche-Smith).”
Guiles motioned to appoint Reniche-Smith, with a second from Hopkins. Guiles said he believes all three candidates were qualified to hold the seat and was impressed by their letters.
After the vote failed to carry, Wyman motioned to appoint Ethier with a second from Coolidge.
“I’d like to say that I’ve talked to a number of my constituents — my phone is always open — and I’ve talked to female and male, and there’s been a lot of support for Ralph (Ethier),” said Wyman.
Ethier is the president of Neshobe Wood Products. He’s also been a member of the town planning commission and development review board, though he’ll have to resign from those upon joining the select board.
Wyman noted that the appointment only will be until March, as did Guiles.
“I would like to repeat that I’m disappointed that the select board had a chance to make the board a little more diverse and couldn’t see their way through,” said Blais. “I’m sorry about the result, not because of me, I’m happy to support Cecil. ... It speaks volumes about the town and not in a good way.”
Coolidge said in the past few elections there have been several women on the ballot.
Guiles said he moved to appoint Reniche-Smith for her qualifications and supported Ethier for the same reasons.
“I think sexism is a well-known phenomenon across our country and across the world, and I still maintain my position,” said Blais. “I think well-qualified women deserve to have representation in Brandon, and I don’t think I see that often.”
Bernie Carr, executive director of the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce, said Brandon is a welcoming place and anyone who steps up will get due consideration.
“The women of this town will come forward if they want to serve, just like you did, and they will get due consideration,” he said. “I just don’t feel that it’s, you can’t paint us with one brush like that saying this is just the old boys’ committee.”
Blais said the board is made up of old, straight, white men.
“I think the optics on that are not great,” she said. “And those of you who have daughters or granddaughters think about that. People want to see people who look like them, and they may not be saying it directly, but the message is still there.”
The discussion mostly ended when Guiles said, “I’d like to say, thank you, Ralph (Ethier), for being willing to be on the select board. I think that getting lost in this conversation is that you’re very qualified to do a good job despite the fact that you’re a white man.”
“That’s a horrible thing to say. God, grow up,” said someone at the meeting. It wasn’t clear from the video recording who spoke. Hopkins said that would be the end of the discussion since it was becoming unproductive.
Atherton noted that there are many seats open on the planning commission and development review board for which residents are more than welcome to apply.
Ethier said Wednesday that he’s disappointed with the direction the meeting took.
“It was just too much pointing fingers and too much making gender part of the issue,” he said. “I thought it should be more our qualifications, our backgrounds, that kind of stuff, than gender.”
He said he believes he can be an effective board member for the next several months and plans to be on the ballot for his seat in March.
“I hope I can bring my experiences as a business owner and longtime resident of Brandon (to the board),” he said. “I’ve been involved in the community for decades, and I hope I can bring that to the board and help with whatever I can.”
