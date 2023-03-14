Editor’s note: The following is a monthly column provided to us courtesy of Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce.
Greetings once again from the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce. It’s been a busy couple months of budget building, informational candidate forums and town meeting and voting for many appropriations, budgets and candidates to the plethora of elected positions needed to make everything work smoothly in a small town. The annual process went smoothly, and many thanks to the voters for supporting all the items on the ballot and electing the officials needed to take on the responsibilities entrusted to them. One of the very positive aspects of recent years here in Brandon has been the ability of the many volunteers, boards, committees and organizations to work together for the betterment of the town as a whole. The Chamber looks forward to continuing that symbiotic relationship that has allowed our town to flourish so profoundly and positively over the past decade.
Along those lines, the Chamber is working on obtaining an AARP grant to improve an alley with uneven asphalt and no lighting, running through a prominent spot in our downtown. This alley acts as a through-way for pedestrians moving between parking, residential areas, the bus stop, and our local businesses and services. With this grant, we will provide a safer and more appealing environment for our community by repaving the alley, adding lighting and ADA-compliant benches, and installing flowers and art from local artists to beautify the area. We’re working with local businesses to help accomplish this goal and have the support of other organizations, town officials and adjacent landowners.
For all you auction lovers, we have great news. After 35 years, our famous Chamber Great Brandon Auction has found a permanent home! Thanks to the Town of Brandon and the Friends of the Town Hall group, we are going to be able to use the town hall each year to hold our event.
When the pandemic struck, we were forced to rethink our traditional outdoor auction plans. For the past three years, through the generosity of two local landlords, we were able to secure downtown locations. Wonderfully, this year all our storefronts are filled, so having the use of the town hall is perfect. In 2020, we implemented a new, and as it turned out very successful, style of “blended” auction. There are various ways to purchase items. All are handled through a silent auction, where bidders keep track of items they’re interested in and update their bids on a regular basis. But here’s the twist, all merchandise will also have a “Buy It Now” amount listed so the item can be purchased immediately. During the nine days of the auction, we will also allow donations to continue to be dropped off, therefore encouraging folks to keep coming in checking their bids and viewing new items.
The auction “store” will be open from June 30 through July 8 for bidding and purchasing. The site will be manned by our awesome crew of volunteers and once again shows the strength of our community through their support and the support of our town officials.
For 34 years we’ve had amazing support from our businesses and so many of our local folks through donations of every imaginable size and shape. It’s that time of year and with spring cleaning right around the corner, please keep us in mind for donations. Contact us at info@brandon.org or 802-247-6401 for pickup. Keep up to date at Brandon.org online.
Over the winter, the Brandon town hall continues to be a busy place with many varied and fun events and activities. Aikido, dance classes, Brandon Idol competition and much more. Check out the Brandon Recreation website at townofbrandon.com for listings.
The Brandon Library will move into the Town Hall basement temporarily as their building undergoes expansion and remodeling. Go to brandonpubliclibrary.org to keep on top of their hours and activities.
Keep the faith, spring is not too far away and Brandon has lots on the docket for summertime fun.
Bernie Carr is executive director of the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce.
