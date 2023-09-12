Editor’s note: The following is a monthly column provided to us courtesy of the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce.
Greetings! As we head into fall and our glorious foliage season, we have high hopes from many of the experts that, with the wet summer, we can expect lots of bright reds in our maples’ color palette. I think we’re in for a bright, sunshiny fall, since we’ve definitely paid our dues this past summer weather-wise.
Head up Brandon way and enjoy some of our fun events on the schedule.
Brandon Rec Department events
Harvest Fest, Oct. 8, 1-4 p.m. Estabrook — pony rides, petting zoo, hay ride, vendors, scarecrow making
Halloween Dance, Oct. 14, Brandon Legion 18 and older — 7-11 p.m.; $10 single, $15 couple
Halloween Pageant, Oct. 22, Brandon Legion, 2 p.m. — Call Crystal Ketcham at 802-417-1210 to register
Spooksville, Oct. 27, 5-6:30 p.m. — Estabrook Trunk-or-Treat
Silent films at Brandon Town Hall
The Friends of the Brandon Town Hall also have lots to offer and you can find their listings at brandontownhall.com. They’ve upgraded your town hall experience with new, wide, comfy chairs and heat pumps that keep you in perfect climate controlled comfort.
But I’d like to highlight a fun and long-running Town Hall favorite program, their entertaining silent movies. The silent film series gives audiences the opportunity to experience early cinema as it was intended: on the big screen, with live music and an audience.
All are welcome to these family friendly movies. Admission is free, with free-will donations accepted in support of ongoing Town Hall renovations. The screenings will feature live accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based composer who specializes in creating music for silent films.
Jeff will improvise an original musical score for “My Best Girl” live as the movie is shown, as was done during the silent film era.
“When the score gets made up on the spot, it creates a special energy that’s an important part of the silent-film experience,” said Rapsis, who uses a digital synthesizer to recreate the texture of a full orchestra for the accompaniment. “All those elements are important parts of the silent-film experience, recreate those conditions and the classics of early Hollywood leap back to life in ways that can still move audiences today.”
Upcoming programs in the Brandon Town Hall’s silent film series include:
Saturday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.: “My Best Girl” (1927), starring Mary Pickford. Set in a big city department store, the film explores what happens when romance blossoms between a humble clerk and the wealthy store owner’s son. This sparkling romantic comedy showcases the talents of a movie industry pioneer, known as “America’s sweetheart” but who often played assertive, take-charge characters that made her a role model to moviegoers around the world.
Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.: “The Cat and the Canary” (1927). Can a group of distant relatives survive the night in a haunted house to learn the secret of a madman’s will? Find out in the original Gothic thriller from silent-film director Paul Leni. Just in time for Halloween, a movie filled with deep shadows, dark secrets and a surprisingly timeless mix of humor and horror that will keep you guessing.
Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.: “The Big Parade” (1925), starring John Gilbert. We salute Veterans Day with this sweeping saga about U.S. doughboys signing up and shipping off to France in 1917, where they face experiences that will change their lives forever — if they return. This MGM blockbuster is directed by King Vidor, one of the biggest box-office triumphs of the silent era.
It’s incredible to see Jeff play the music on the fly and is something everyone should be sure to experience.
That’s all for now from Vermont’s friendliest little village. See you soon!
Bernie Carr is the executive director of the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce.